The Return Of Crescent & Io To Marvel Comics In 2023

Crescent and Io are two Korean Marvel Comics characters, originally appearing in the First Fight comic books, then in Greg Pak and Gang Hyuk Lim 's War Of The Realms crossover event book New Agents Of Atlas, and since then for Atlantis Attacks, Future Fight Firsts and the Death Of Doctor Strange: White Fox. But now they will be getting their own series as part of the Marvel's Voices: Infinity webtoon-style stories starting in January 2023.

Crescent is really Dan Bi, he daughter of an antique shop owner, who found an antique mask under a bed which contained her half-moon bear spirit, Io. She discovered that her father was running a black market for antiques and had been kidnapped, which led to Jimmy Woo buying the artefact to recruit her to the Agents of Atlas. Io, her "half-moon" bear spirit who was sealed inside of mask now helps her to be the best superhero she can be.

Marvel's Danny Ko says "When Crescent puts on the mask, she summons Io, the giant spirit half-moon bear. Crescent herself is a Taekwondo prodigy. Io is as tall as a Hulkbuster. Being a spirit, Io can phase in and out of spirit form and using physical mass to protect Crescent. In spirit form, Io can absorb energy attacks rendering them useless. With Io's super strength and supernatural roar, Io works alongside Crescent to tag team fighting off bad guys on their way to rescue Crescent's dad! With friendship and teamwork, Io also mimics Crescent's Taekwondo movement, making them a team that you don't want to mess with!"

And in 2023, their combined adventures will be getting the Marvel webtoon treatment which according to these covers, seems to suggest that Dani Bi will be going back to school – with or without Io.