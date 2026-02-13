Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: al ewing, Death Spiral, Himbo Frankenstein

The Return Of Himbo Frankenstein For Venom's Death Spiral (Spoilers)

The Return of Himbo Frankenstein in Venom #254 just in time for the Spider-Man/Venom/Carnage crossover event Death Spiral (Spoilers)

Article Summary Himbo Frankenstein makes a hilarious return in Venom #254, just in time for the Death Spiral crossover event.

Al Ewing brings back AIM Scientist Supremes like Monica Rappaccini and Alessandro Brannex for a new alliance.

Eddie Brock, now bonded with the Carnage symbiote, dons the iconic Himbo Frankenstein T-shirt once again.

The Death Spiral event teases chaos for Spider-Man, Venom, Carnage, and Marvel's most beloved characters.

Venom #253 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez last month saw Madame Masque killing off former Scientist Supremes of A.I.M. such as Monica Rappaccini, as created by Fred Van Lente and Leonard Kirk from Amazing Fantasy #7 in 2005, and anyone else standing in her way. That included Alessandro Brannex, created by Len Kaminski and Kevin Hopgood for Iron Man #296 in 1993. And another, Andrew Forson, created by Jonathan Hickman and Steve Epting for FF #1 in 2011. Al Ewing likes to do this sort of thing… and he's at the Marvel Writers Retreat right now.

Well, Venom #254 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez, out this week from Marvel Comics, revealed that none of them had died. And instead seemed to be forming some kind of League Of Former AIM Scientist Supremes. The LOF-ASS, if you prefer.

And teasing someone they have in the wings. Eddie Brock, now with the Carnage symbiote. Who has been catching up with the latest Venom goings on courtesy of the paper he used to write for…

And back in the Himbo Frankenstein T-shirt as well. See, told you Al Ewing loves this stuff. First appearing in Venom #20, as Venom did an impression of a Terminator…

The shirt, indicating an articifially created male bimbo, whether figuratively or literally like Rocky Horror, stuck to Eddie Brock for a few issues.

Until it was destroyed in battle.

But it made an impact on all sorts of people.

And when Eddie Brock was forced to recreate himself when time-travelling…

… it looks like he added the line.

It didn't last long though, and then that was that for Himbo Frankenstein.

Until now. Al Ewing once wrote that it was a "t-shirt that I'm attempting to manifest in the real world. (Standards and Practices asked me if the t-shirt had a hidden meaning. I want one, is the hidden meaning.)" Did he get one? Someone print one off and drop it off at Marvel's offices right now while they are having their Writers Retreat…

Maybe someone could just draw it on his white shirt in marker pen? Chip? Stephanie? But it is leading right into Death Spiral in two weeks' time… Himbo Frankenstein and all.

Venom #254 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez

WAR IN THE STREETS! Mary Jane Watson is piloting the Venom Symbiote, five hundred pounds of wisecracking alien goo monster. Whitney Frost is piloting the Madame Masque Battlesuit, two tons of A.I.M.-constructed, missile-loaded murder machine. How many beloved New York landmarks will perish in the wake of their fury? Let's count! One… two…

WAR IN THE STREETS! Mary Jane Watson is piloting the Venom Symbiote, five hundred pounds of wisecracking alien goo monster. Whitney Frost is piloting the Madame Masque Battlesuit, two tons of A.I.M.-constructed, missile-loaded murder machine. How many beloved New York landmarks will perish in the wake of their fury? Let's count! One… two… Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral #1 by Charles Soule, Joe Kelly, Al Ewing, Jesus Saiz

FIRST YOUR FRIENDS. THEN YOUR FAMILY. THEN YOU. The next epic SPIDER-MAN and VENOM crossover starts here and continues through April! A new super-powered serial killer is on the loose and they're coming for Spidey, Venom and everyone in between. But what terrible secret has CARNAGE learned, and what does it have to do with Spider-Man?!

