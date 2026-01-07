Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Venom | Tagged: al ewing, forbidden planet, Landau Luckman And Lake

The Return Of Landau, Luckman And Lake in Venom #253 (Spoilers)

Today, Marvel Comics published Venom #253 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez with some returning characters, albeit for short cameos, as Madame Masque makes her move regarding the control of A.I.M. Including Monica Rappaccini, as created by Fred Van Lente and Leonard Kirk from Amazing Fantasy vol. 2 #7, a genius-level biochemist and former Scientist Supreme of A.I.M.

Any allergies she did have, she'd have fixed by now. But the meeting is with Alan, a representative of Landau, Luckman And Lake. A fictional organisation in Marvel Comics, primarily appearing in titles involving Wolverine, Deadpool, and the X-Men, they are often depicted as an interdimensional and intergalactic holding company that oversees various subsidiaries, including a law firm of the same name. On the surface, it provides specialised services like managing assets, storage, and private orders for clients such as Wolverine, but also serves as a front for a shadowy private espionage contractor, complete with advanced technology like interdimensional teleportation and a precognitive department.

The organisation is ultimately controlled by a secretive cabal with ominous goals, sometimes described as conspiring to bring about the end times. But they were first named by writer Chris Claremont in Wolverine #5 in 1989 after the real-life founders of the Forbidden Planet comic book retail chain, Nick Landau, Mike Luckman, and Mike Lake. Landau and Lake are still with us, Landau is still the owner with Vivian Cheung of Forbidden Planet and Titan Comics, while Mike Lake pursues film, stage and TV ventures. Mike Luckman sadly died in 2022. The last time we saw Landau, Luckman And Lake at Marvel was in Deadpool #69, twenty-five years ago. My, how time flies…

Venom #253 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez is published by Marvel Comics today. And, yes, is available at Forbidden Planet. Maybe you could get Nick to sign it for you.

MASQUE MAKES HER MOVE! Madame Masque wants Venom out of her way – one way or the other. And somehow, she's found out who's under the goo. With all the power of A.I.M. in her golden glove, she's turning the screws on the world's strangest roommates…but will the goosome twosome squish under the pressure? Or is Madame Masque waking up the monster within?

