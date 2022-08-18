The Return Of Jack Staff & Casanova From Image Comics in November

For one night only – or at least one comic book only, the Image! The 30th-anniversary anthology brings back a couple of old favourites for Image! #8. Casanova by Matt Fraction, Gabriel Ba and Fabio Moon. And Jack Staff from Paul Grist.

Casanova is a creator-owned comic book series by writer Matt Fraction and artists Gabriel Bá and Fábio Moon, focusing on renowned thief Casanova Quinn, who gets "blackmailed into being a pawn and double agent in a global game of super-espionage". Its publication in 2006 was part of a dramatic step for Image Comics into publishing quirkier, less superhero-based comic books from fresh talent, that would explode and elevate the creators to the A-List of comic book talent. Casanova was then published by Marvel Comics for a time, before returning to Image.

Jack Staff was an idiosyncratic superhero comic book created by Paul Grist, Marvel's Union Jack but recreated in the tradition of Alan Bleasdale, Alan Bennett and Mike Leigh. And Paul Grist has been posting sketches on Facebook. Now we know what for…

Here's the full solicitation to Image! #8.

IMAGE! #8 (OF 12)

STORY: GEOFF JOHNS, MATT FRACTION, JAMES TYNION IV, PAUL GRIST, JOE CASEY, SKOTTIE YOUNG, BRENDEN FLETCHER, TIM SEELEY, KIERON GILLEN, PATRICK KINDLON & DEAN HASPIEL

ART: ANDREA MUTTI, GABRIEL BÁ, FABIO MOON, FERNANDO BLANCO, PAUL GRIST, NATHAN FOX, SKOTTIE YOUNG, ERICA HENDERSON, STEFANO CASELLI, STEVE LIEBER, MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG & DEAN HASPIEL

COVER: ANDREA MUTTI NOVEMBER 23 / 64 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $5.99 Our all-star celebration of Image's 30th anniversary rolls on with an all-new CASANOVA story by MATT FRACTION, GABRIEL BÁ & FABIO MOON! Plus: "w0rldtr33" by JAMES TYNION IV & FERNANDO BLANCO and "JACK STAFF" by PAUL GRIST. This issue also features the latest installments of "The Blizzard" by GEOFF JOHNS & ANDREA MUTTI, "Closer"" by KIERON GILLEN & STEVE LIEBER, "Red Stitches" by BRENDEN FLETCHER & ERICA HENDERSON, "Gehenna" by PATRICK KINDLON & MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG, "Hack/Slash vs. Image" by TIM SEELEY & STEFANO CASELLI, and "Dutch" by JOE CASEY & NATHAN FOX. And course, the continuation of "Billy Dogma" by DEAN HASPIEL and "Stupid Fresh Mess" by SKOTTIE YOUNG!