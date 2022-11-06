Mike Luckman, Co-Founder Of Forbidden Planet & Titan, Has Died

Mike Luckman was the founder of Forbidden Planet and Titan, with Mike Lake and Nick Landau. And it was Mike Lake who had to break the news on social media, posting "I've just heard that Mike Luckman died this morning. Not all of you will know the name but Mike and Nick and I set up the whole Titan / Forbidden Planet thing back in 1977. He was hugely instrumental in setting up the first Forbidden Planet. I was standing next to him when he took the call from the Estate Agent that our offer for Denmark Street had been accepted! We smiled a lot. We've not crossed paths for years but kept in touch a little. His health has been awful for some years and truly this is a blessing. Rest In Peace my friend…we did an awful lot together."

Nick Landau set up Comic Media Distribution in 1973 with Richard Burton, distributing comics to comic stores in the UK. In 1977, Lake was running a one-man distribution business, and was asked to take over the running of CMI, adding his own list of suppliers and customers. Luckman was a friend of Lake's and volunteered part-time help, while Landau worked at Fleetway in Editorial in the early days of Battle and 2000AD. Luckman left teaching to join full-time, the trio forming Titan Distributors in 1978 as a three-way partnership. There was rapid expansion to include science fiction, fantasy, horror, film and associated genre products and a big sales push to the growing number of shops in the UK, as well as exporting to Europe and the US. They also set up the comic book shop Forbidden Planet in London in 1978, which would become the country's biggest chain of comic stores and also ran the bimonthly London Comic Marts. Luckman left the UK operations in 1981 to open the New York Forbidden Planet, at which point Landau joined full-time, with Titan Books starting the following year. In 1993, Landau, Luckman, and Lake dissolved their partnership and traded their company shares: Landau became the sole owner of Titan Books and Forbidden Planet Limited, with stores in London and the south of England, while Diamond Comics bought out Titan Distributors. Lake and Luckman retained an interest in the sister shops, Forbidden Planet New York and Forbidden Planet (Scotland) Limited…now Forbidden Planet International with stores in Scotland and the North of England.

Forbidden Planet has become a nationally known chain in the UK, beyond its own market, set a level of professionalism that other comic book store were inspired to match, and the London store has become a tourist destination in its own right. A true legacy for Mike Luckman and colleagues.

But or some, the name Mike Luckman will also mean something else, Landau, Luckman & Lake, the interdimensional holding company created by Chris Claremont for his Wolverine comic books, named after the threesome, and turning up in Deadpool.

Bill Sienkiewicz replied "Oh no. This sucks. Mike L was a good guy. I'm so sorry for your loss, Mike. hugs"

Brian Bolland added "I remember Mike Luckman from those days. I spoke to him a few times during his tenure At Forbidden Planet NY. Sad news."

Jo Duffy posted "Oh, how awful, Mike. I am so very sorry. I remember liking Mike Luckman very much. May he Rest In Peace."

Alan Williamson wrote "Genuinely a loss. He gave me my first real job and I learned so much from him. I will never forget his friendship, enthusiasm and humor. A sad duty but thank you for letting us know."

Paul Levitz added "Sending hugs, Mike. You guys accomplished a lot together."

Richard Burton noted "Sad to hear the news. I remember well the three of you setting up FP in Denmark Street and meeting Mike in the New York FP later."

And Saskia Lenis stated "This hurts me beyond words.. I worked with Mike at FP for many years and we had the best times together in and out of work. He was such a great all around man. He will always be the funniest and sweetest friend, so thank you Mike, love ya always. Rest easy, hon.

With further condolences from Brad Brooks, Scott Dunbier, Howard Chaykin, Duncan McAlpine, Dave Elliot, Bob Beerbohm, Gary Erskine, Dirk Maggs, Bill Schanes, Chris Rice, John McCrea, Michael Kaluta, and more.