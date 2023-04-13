The Return of Starweird to Star Wars, Courtesy of Marvel Comics The Starweird are returning to Marvel Comics' Star Wars series, courtesy of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra writer Alyssa Wong and artist Kyle Hotz.

As scooped by Bleeding Cool from the Marvel Star Wars Panel at Star Wars Celebration this weekend, the Starweird are returning to Marvel Comics' Star Wars series, courtesy of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra writer Alyssa Wong and cover artist Kyle Hotz.

Created in 2004 for a sourcebook for the Wizards of the Coast's revised edition of the Star Wars Roleplaying Game, Ultimate Adversaries by Eric Cagle, Michelle Lyons, Michael Mikaelian, Steve Miller, Owen K.C. Stephens, and Wil Upchurch, Starweirds are elongated incorporate giant humanoid creatures who live in Deep Space, and target spaceships being repaired or travelling in hyperspace. Creatures of the Force, they hate other Force users, use telepathic horror screams (that you can even hear in space) and have attacked both Jedi and Sith.

They do not walk, but hover and float through objects, they are skeletally thin, with long, floating white hair, and wear nothing but rags, They don't use any language, save for telepathic screaming, but they do have very sharp claws, which is sometimes all the language you need.

There was also mention of a Jedi battle with a Starweird Queen in the Star Wars: The Old Republic video game, but little more. Now Alyssa Wong will get to "flesh" them out as it were… and she was the one who brought them back to Marvel and Lucasfilm attention for this series.

Star Wars comics have been produced by various comic book publishers since the first Star Wars came out. Marvel Comics launched its original series in 1977, beginning with a six-issue comic adaptation of the film and running for 107 issues. After that, it was picked up by Dark Horse Comcis for decades, but after Disney acquired Marvel in 2009 and Lucasfilm in 2012, the Star Wars comics license returned to Marvel in 2015, part of the new Star Wars canon.