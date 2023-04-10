Stat Wars Celebration: Admiral Ackbar & Max Robo Comics From Marvel

From London ExCel Center on Easter Monday, we have the Star Wars Marvel panel live from the galaxy stage. Bleeding Cool has been piecing together what we think was to be announced, a droid rebellion led by the revived droid Ajax Sigma…. But the panel opened with Marc Guggenheim, CB Cebulski, Ethan Sacks, Charles Soule, Cavan Scott, Alyssa Wong and more talking about all the Star Wars comics, including a few new ones.

We will be getting a one-shot for Admiral Ackbar and his own trap-filled life, alongside the 40th anniversary of Return Of The Jedi, as well as a much-demanded comic for Stat Wars Celebration: Admiral Ackbar & Max Robo Comics From Marvel , the musical maestro. Apparently, Marvel Comics gets more pitched for writers for the Cantina and the Jabba's Palace characters than anything else, and Lucasfilm allowed this one by Pail Fry and Daniel Jose Older to make it through…

Star Wars Yoda will be bringing on General Grevious for a light saber battle, and will introduce a Maga Droid to fight as well. With Cavan Scott returning to Count Dooku in Yoda #1-, with a return to the cave of evil, with messages from the High Republic.

People do like a big fight scene,

And we also have Darth Vader back with Doctor Aphra.

Alyssa says the her book, Greg Rucka and Charles Soule will be creating a mini-crossover between the Star Wars, Darth Vader and Doctor Aphra comic book series, which will also see the return of O-O-O and BT-1…

And as for Doctor Aphra, we will indeed get a Darth Vader/ Doctor A[hra sword fight in Doctor Aphra #20… we get a first peek at that as well.

And just enough time to drop a couple of more deep cut debuts in the Marvel Comics Star Wars issues with Shaak Yi and then the Star Weird from the 70s comic books…

Not to mention something from the Clone Wars,

A lot more artwork to play out before the new Droid War…

And there may be more Fetts than Boba coming in Bounty Hunters

