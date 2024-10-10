Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Avengers Of Assyria, x-force

The Return Of The Avengers Of Assyria To Marvel (X-Force Spoilers)

The Return of the Avengers Of Assyria to Marvel Comics... remember them from New Warriors back in 1991? (X-Force Spoilers)

Article Summary Witness the thrilling return of Avengers Of Assyria in Marvel's X-Force series, featuring new adventures and allies.

Discover the history of this powerful team, originating in New Warriors #11 with ties to Sphinx and mutant battles.

X-Force battles extradimensional threats at the Nexus of All Realities, facing chaos and unexpected allies.

Don't miss X-Force's epic struggle against Man-Thing, as classic heroes reappear with fresh looks and challenges.

Back in New Warriors #11 in 1991, a story Days Of Present Past by Fabian Nicieza and Mark Bagley, a cross-time caper gave the young group a taste of the infinite, parallel versions of themselves in different dimensions, part of the Forever Yesterday storyline. And which saw a parallel version of themselves as the Mutant Liberation Front, taken down by the Avengers Of Assyria. A government task force, and loyal to the Sphinx, they were made up of Captain Assyria, Horus, Iron Man, Storm, Nova, and Sceptre, with a butler Jamaal.

Eventually, Nova switched sides and joined the Mutant Liberation Front with the rest of the New Warriors characters.

A few years later, in 1999, they would briefly appear in Avengers: Forever #11–12 alongside other pan-dimensional Avengers.

But that was that. Until yesterday, as X-Force battled Nuklom and Man-Thing, both becoming Giant Size at the Nexus of all realities, the barriers between dimensions began to thin again.

ot helped by Captain Britain's foray into Otherworld as a way to jump from one place to another.

….and we get a return to the Avengers Of Assyria, with a bit of a changed line-up since we last saw them. Certainly some new looks as well.

Catch up with what they've been up to in the past few decades in November from Geoffrey Thorne and Marcus To.

X-FORCE #4

MARVEL COMICS

AUG240721

(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Marcus To (CA) Stephen Segovia

MAN-THING STRIKES AS THE NEXUS OF ALL REALITIES IS AT STAKE! The Nexus of All Realities is in danger – meaning if X-FORCE can't seal this Fracture Node, they've got more to worry about than just one ol' Earth! What extradimensional forces stand ready to take down FORGE's team? And the Nexus' guardian, the MAN-THING – is he friend or foe? The all-new X-FORCE series continues to turn up the heat…and wait'll you see what we're cooking! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY. Rated T+In Shops: Oct 09, 2024 SRP: $3.99 X-FORCE #5

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240739

(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Marcus To (CA) Stephen Segovia

A DEATH ON THE TEAM?! Attacked from all sides, with a team member's DEATH in the offing, and struggling to accomplish their mission, X-Force fights to seal the latest and worst Fracture Node threatening the Earth. Can X-Force pull through, or will they fracture and doom the world? The most surprising X-book of the season is just heating up – if you haven't been reading it, now is the time to JUMP ABOARD! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY. Rated T+In Shops: Nov 06, 2024 SRP: $3.99

