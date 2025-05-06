Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: blues brothers, dan aykroyd

The Return Of The Blues Brothers For October 2025

The Return Of The Blues Brothers for October 2025 and The Escape Of Joliet Jake with Dan Aykroyd, Stella Aykroyd and Luke Pisano

Article Summary The Blues Brothers return in October 2025 with a new graphic novel, The Escape Of Joliet Jake, from Z2 Comics.

Co-written by Stella Aykroyd, Luke Pisano, and James Werner, the story continues Jake and Elwood's adventures.

The graphic novel honors the Blues Brothers legacy and features a foreword by original star Dan Aykroyd.

More Blues Brothers projects, including TV, film, and live events, are planned for the coming years.

Whether it's called The Blues Brothers: The Briefcase Full of Blues or The Blues Brothers: The Escape Of Joliet Jake, we are getting a Return Of The Blues Brothers graphic novel co-written by Stella Aykroyd with a foreword by Dan Aykroyd and published by Z2 Comics. And is just one of a number of Blues Brothers projects being planned over the next few years, including television, film, live events, music and more. But the graphic novel, out in October, will be the first.

The Blues Brothers: The Escape Of Joliet Jake is written by writer, director and Dan Aykroyd's daughter Stella Aykroyd, writer, marketing professional, and Judy Belushi Pisano's son, Luke Pisano and filmmaker, actor and musician, James Werner, with artist Felipe Sobriero as a sequel to the original film. This project was originally conceived with Dan Belushi's widow and TV/radio producer Judy Belushi Pisano, who died in the summer of last year.

The Blues Brothers: The Briefcase Full of Blues Hardcover – October 7, 2025

by Luke Pisano, James Werner, Stella Aykroyd, Felipe Sobreiro, Troy Peteri

The Blues Brothers – Jake's Escape: It's 1997, almost two decades after the events in THE BLUES BROTHERS film and Chicago law enforcement is once again in pursuit of the notorious musical criminal, Jake Blues, after a mysterious jailbreak. On the case is up and coming detective, Robert Papageorge, whose world is turned upside down when his mother reveals that the fugitive he's after is his biological father… While investigating, Robert receives a little help from Elwood Blues and musicians, and discovers what everyone is actually chasing: The Briefcase full of Blues, a powerful blues relic. An unlikely partnership forms between Robert and Wolfie, an orphan from the Blues Brother's alma-mater, St. Helen's of the Blessed Shroud. Together, they unravel a web of mysteries tied to Blues Brothers adventures with Jake and Elwood that we've never seen before! Get back to the heart of recidivist mischief, soul and bombastic chases. Sink your teeth into a new Blues Brothers adventure.

Luke Pisano shares "The Blues Brothers weren't just a SNL act or movie, they were real musicians, in awe of the legends who came before them. This book is a continuation of that labor of love. This book is dedicated to my mother, Judy Belushi Pisano – the widow of John Belushi and the fierce, loving steward of the Blues Brothers legacy for over 40 years. After John's passing, she didn't just preserve the story—she expanded it. With the team at Z2, and with the talents of Stella and James, we finally found the right partners to make that dream turn reality. I am proud—and humbled—to continue her work in expanding this world of fun, music, and mischievousness."

"It makes complete sense to me that the new generation of Blues Brothers will begin in comic book form, where the possibilities for destroying police cars is infinite, physics have no bounds, and the potential for jam partners is off the charts." James​Werner points out. "The Blues Brothers universe is full of music and absurdity. Jake and Elwood are FINALLY reuniting , and I am forever grateful that Luke and Stella have asked me to join the band."

Stella Aykroyd adds "Elwood and Jake are precious to me, in fact, one of them is actually my Dad. I've helped him sharpie ELWOOD onto his knuckles before Blues Brothers shows with 'Brother Zee', I've walked behind him as he's made his way through a sea of fans dressed as Elwood and Jake all over the world and I've been his co-pilot on the road, where he's explained to me the proper way to T-bone a car. Now, with Elwood, and the one and only 'Sister Zee',​Judy Belushi's blessing, Luke, James, and I take the wheel and swerve into the endless possibilities that Z2, Felipe Sobreiro, and the comic book world provide for Jake and Elwood. In many ways the antics we've seen from the Blues Brothers have always been perfectly suited for the comic strip; flying cars, supernatural nuns, dusting an entire apartment building worth of bricks off your shoulders, and now Felipe Sobreiro's illustrations bring them to life once again. Our development process was guided and inspired by the stories and real life occurrences from the lives of Judy, John, and Dan and their process of conception of the Blues Brothers and using it not only for easter eggs but for plot points. I am so excited to share this whole new story with all our music loving anarchists."

Z2 President, Josh Bernstein adds "The Blues Brothers are comedy, pop-culture and musical royalty. Z2 is proud to expand the creative universe built by Dan Akyroyd, John and Judy Belushi-Pisano and welcome new band members: Luke, Stella and James. When you mix their story with the art of Brazilian Blues Brother, Felipe Sobreiro, fans of all ages will be delighted with the epic return of Jake & Elwood Blues. (We apologize in advance to the fine men and women of the Chicago Police Department.)"

