Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Dark Droids, darth vader, Scourge, star wars

The Scourge Vs Darth Vader In Star Wars Dark Droids (Spoilers)

The Scourge was a mind created from the union of The Spark Eternal, and a new technology once locked away by the Sith.

The Scourge was a mind created from the union The Spark Eternal, an artificial intelligence created by the Ascendant cult in their battle against the Sith Order that possessed organic life and a new technology once locked away by the Sith.

Recent events in Marvel's Star Wars comics, somewhere between Empire Strikes Back and The Return Of The Jedi, are kicking off the Dark Droids event, which has seen it possess mechanical life. First, it comes for the metal, then for the muddle, then for the mind…

The Dark Droids crossover has seen The Scourge possess both Imperial droids and Rebel Alliance droids alike, with a final aim to take control of the Force.

Cyborg Sith leader Darth Vader ticks many boxes for The Scourge to possess.

And he has a mind and a possession of the Force…

… that sees him seize his robot opponents and also turn them to his will.

Which may prove a threat or an opportunity to The Scourge. Maybe both.

Can The Scourge possess Darth Vader's own security droids or even Darth Vader's own mechanical self and apparatus?

It seems not… the Force is strong with this one. Is this a stalemate between the two? Or will more… force be needed?

All the while, sentient droid society is reviving the droid liberation warrior Ajax Sigma… the irony that he may stop the Scourge, and see droids enslaved again, is quite a pressing one…

STAR WARS DARTH VADER #37

MARVEL COMICS

JUN231066

(W) Greg Pak (A) Raffaele Ienco (CA) Leinil Yu

CURSE OF THE JEDI – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

KILLER DROIDS have taken over DARTH VADER'S flagship Super Star Destroyer, the EXECUTOR! Will the lessons of JEDI MASTERS QUI-GON and OBI-WAN save him from the SCOURGE – or make him a tool for its galactic conquest?

Rated T In Shops: Aug 16, 2023 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!