The State Of Marvel & The X-Men After The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)

Today's X-Men #25 and Astonishing Iceman #1 see the fallout of the Hellfire Gala, in which the terrorist Orchis attacked the mutant island of Krakoa, killed many X-Men, seemingly banished all mutants across the globe, and blamed it all on Krakoa. While Scarlet Witch #7 and Astonishing X-Men Annual 2023 #1 join in too.

Marvel Comics

So the Hellfire Gala assault is now being spun in media as Orchis' heroic raid on the island of Krakoa. But that Iceman seems to have lived.

Marvel Comics

Doctor Stasis likes to read old-fashioned media like newspapers – well, he has been around for well over a century now. And "Mutant Massacre" is his preferred terminology.

Marvel Comics

With Orchis using new media to sell their brand of peace and love, and definitely not mutant genocide. But for all the titles, weeks have passed since the Hellfire Gala.

Marvel Comics

And Orchis are portraying themselves as the real heroes of the hour.

Marvel Comics

Even if sending robots to attack San Francisco to try and capture a suspected mutant doesn't entirely fit with that.

Marvel Comics

One of the lies used to justify the assault was that Krakoa had poisoned the medicine they had given free to the world. But, of course, it was Orchis who did the poisoning, giving people triggers to turn into murderous rampaging beast or, to simply commit suicide. And the presence of which forced Professor Xavier to surrender. Or course, such triggers are no use if you never use them, and in Amazing Spider-Man 2023 Annual #1, that's just how they are used.

Marvel Comics

And all thanks to Mary Jane Watson persuading her Aunt Anna, created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee in 1964.

Marvel Comics

So we have forced deportations of remaining mutants to Mars/Arakko, the gene therapies that see mutants sliced and diced for experimentation, and the false flag of Captain Krakoa who was probably the US Agent.

Marvel Comics

While San Francisco manages to blame an assault on their streets from Orchis, on the mutants they were attacking. And as for Arakko?

Marvel Comics

The civil war caused by Coven Akkaba working with Genesis and Orchis in X-Men Red is in full flow.

Marvel Comics

While in Amazing Spider-Man Annual 2023 #1, Madelyne Pryor, the Goblin Queen and ambassador to Limbo in New York, is providing asylum for mutants who difn't get caught up in the gates or sent to Arakko.

Marvel Comics

Basically, Arrako is playing the role of Rwanda for the British government right now.

Marvel Comics

So there is a mutant resistance on Earth.

Marvel Comics

Those who have sought asylum in Limbo. And a team on Arakko. But where has everyone else gone? The million mutants of Earth?

Marvel Comics

There is an institute on Randall's Island – which seems to have switched from Ryker's Island in a previous issue of X-Men.

Marvel Comics

Forge seems to have been transported off-world through a Krakoan gate, but without any other mutants joining him. And realising he may have left some Children Of The Vault behind.

Marvel Comics
Scarlet Witch #7

Clagneto has his own thing going on.

Marvel Comics

And it's off-world that Doctor Stasis wants to send all the mutants. As if he would ever just stop with that.

Marvel Comics

Sweary Scott Summers. Well, to be fair, it has been a day – or a few weeks – for him.

Marvel Comics

Though it may not stop with the mutants. First, they came for the genetically gifted…

Marvel Comics

Then they came for those who had taken Krakoan medicines…

Marvel Comics

They have an institute for them as well.

Marvel Comics

Peter Parker, tracking down Wolverine where Orchis fail. Though with current news, maybe he'd do better tracking down Kitty Pryde.

Marvel Comics

So while Orchis put Sentinels on the White House lawn, Feilong meets with Joe Biden and prepares for a new assault against the mutants on Mars/Arakko, whatever Dr Stasis will tell Cyclops…

Marvel Comics

There are many more victims at every level of the Marvel Universe…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1
MARVEL COMICS
MAY231024
(W) Celeste Bronfman, Erica Schultz (A) David Lopez, Shaw, Julian (CA) Corin Howell
HALLOWS' EVE RETURNS! HALLOWS' EVE's big play to break Chasm out of jail! You don't want to miss this! PLUS, find out what the HELLFIRE GALA means to the Spider-World THIS year! It is INTENSE!In Shops: Aug 02, 2023 SRP: $4.99

X-MEN #25
MARVEL COMICS
MAY231075
(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Joshua Cassara
THE FALL. She's been known as Kitty, Sprite, Ariel, Red Queen and Captain Kate. Now, as a new X-Men team finds their way through their darkest hour…SHADOWKAT emerges!In Shops: Aug 02, 2023 SRP: $5.99

ASTONISHING ICEMAN #1
MARVEL COMICS
MAY231028
(W) Steve Orlando (A) Lan Medina (CA) Jesus Saiz
THE OMEGA-LEVEL MUTANT AS YOU'VE NEVER SEEN HIM BEFORE! After the events of this year's can't-miss HELLFIRE GALA, BOBBY DRAKE, A.K.A. ICEMAN, sets his sights on heroic deeds like never before. But as a new situation develops that links Iceman to his Antarctic ice palace, he'll have to be slicker than ever to accomplish his mission before ORCHIS knows what hit them! An all-new adventure that'll push Iceman to the limits of his powers…and beyond!In Shops: Aug 02, 2023 SRP: $3.99

SCARLET WITCH #7
MARVEL COMICS
MAY231061
(W) Steve Orlando, Jonathan Hickman (A) Sara Pichelli (CA) Russell Dauterman
JOURNEY INTO OZ! Wanda swore to help anyone who walked through her door…but what happens when that person is a villain? When Nelson Gruber, A.K.A. Bookworm, comes through the Last Door seeking aid to kill wicked witches in a corner of Oklahoma that's been transformed into the Emerald City, Wanda must choose between honoring her covenant and going against her own principles. Now the Scarlet Witch has attracted the attention of a dangerous new foe – introducing NICOLA ZOSIMOS, A.K.A. HEXFINDER! PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?In Shops: Aug 02, 2023 SRP: $3.99

