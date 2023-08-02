Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: fall of x, hellfire gala, Xkrakoa

The State Of Marvel & The X-Men After The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)

Today's X-Men #25 and Astonishing Iceman #1 see the fallout of the Hellfire Gala, in which the terrorist Orchis attacked the mutant island of Krakoa, killed many X-Men, seemingly banished all mutants across the globe, and blamed it all on Krakoa. While Scarlet Witch #7 and Astonishing X-Men Annual 2023 #1 join in too.

So the Hellfire Gala assault is now being spun in media as Orchis' heroic raid on the island of Krakoa. But that Iceman seems to have lived.

Doctor Stasis likes to read old-fashioned media like newspapers – well, he has been around for well over a century now. And "Mutant Massacre" is his preferred terminology.

With Orchis using new media to sell their brand of peace and love, and definitely not mutant genocide. But for all the titles, weeks have passed since the Hellfire Gala.

And Orchis are portraying themselves as the real heroes of the hour.

Even if sending robots to attack San Francisco to try and capture a suspected mutant doesn't entirely fit with that.

One of the lies used to justify the assault was that Krakoa had poisoned the medicine they had given free to the world. But, of course, it was Orchis who did the poisoning, giving people triggers to turn into murderous rampaging beast or, to simply commit suicide. And the presence of which forced Professor Xavier to surrender. Or course, such triggers are no use if you never use them, and in Amazing Spider-Man 2023 Annual #1, that's just how they are used.

And all thanks to Mary Jane Watson persuading her Aunt Anna, created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee in 1964.

So we have forced deportations of remaining mutants to Mars/Arakko, the gene therapies that see mutants sliced and diced for experimentation, and the false flag of Captain Krakoa who was probably the US Agent.

While San Francisco manages to blame an assault on their streets from Orchis, on the mutants they were attacking. And as for Arakko?

The civil war caused by Coven Akkaba working with Genesis and Orchis in X-Men Red is in full flow.

While in Amazing Spider-Man Annual 2023 #1, Madelyne Pryor, the Goblin Queen and ambassador to Limbo in New York, is providing asylum for mutants who difn't get caught up in the gates or sent to Arakko.

Basically, Arrako is playing the role of Rwanda for the British government right now.

So there is a mutant resistance on Earth.

Those who have sought asylum in Limbo. And a team on Arakko. But where has everyone else gone? The million mutants of Earth?

There is an institute on Randall's Island – which seems to have switched from Ryker's Island in a previous issue of X-Men.

Forge seems to have been transported off-world through a Krakoan gate, but without any other mutants joining him. And realising he may have left some Children Of The Vault behind.

Clagneto has his own thing going on.

And it's off-world that Doctor Stasis wants to send all the mutants. As if he would ever just stop with that.

Sweary Scott Summers. Well, to be fair, it has been a day – or a few weeks – for him.

Though it may not stop with the mutants. First, they came for the genetically gifted…

Then they came for those who had taken Krakoan medicines…

They have an institute for them as well.

Peter Parker, tracking down Wolverine where Orchis fail. Though with current news, maybe he'd do better tracking down Kitty Pryde.

So while Orchis put Sentinels on the White House lawn, Feilong meets with Joe Biden and prepares for a new assault against the mutants on Mars/Arakko, whatever Dr Stasis will tell Cyclops…

There are many more victims at every level of the Marvel Universe…

