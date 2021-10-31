The Super-Science and Superheroics of Wonderworld Comics, at Auction

In a moment that triggered one of the most important sequences of events in American comic book publishing history, the Wonderworld Comics title was launched as Wonder Comics #1 on March 17, 1939. Its publisher Victor Fox was sued by DC Comics virtually the instant his debut issue hit the newsstands, "for infringement of copyright on plaintiff's comic strip called 'The Superman' by defendants' comic strip called 'The Wonderman.'" On April 7, 1939, District John Munro Woolsey found that Wonderman did infringe on DC Comics copyrights, and although Victor Fox would appeal this decision, he was not the kind of man to let a little legal scuffle slow him down. Fox continued to expand his comics empire rapidly in the meantime, and Wonder Comics, soon to be renamed Wonderworld Comics, remained one of his cornerstone titles — featuring a new superhero called the Flame instead of Wonderman. There are a number of issues of this tough-to-get Wonderworld Comics series up for auction in the 2021 October 31-November 1 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122144 at Heritage Auctions.

Given Fox's reputation, it is often assumed that the Flame is little more than a Human Torch rip-off, but… yes and no. The character first appeared in Wonderworld Comics #3, months in advance of the Human Torch's debut in Marvel Comics #1. However, his Flame-based powers were limited to being able to sort of materialize himself within a flame in his initial appearances. It's not until Wonderworld Comics #11 — which appears a few months after Marvel Comics #1 — that the character's flame-control abilities become more defined with an origin reboot moment. The Flame #1 expands upon that origin a little more.

Nevertheless, throughout its lifespan, like many Fox characters the Flame combined superheroics, super-science, and sometimes horror to great effect. The spectacular "Atomic Generator" story in Wonderworld Comics #8 is a great example of the character at its best. It dramatizes the impact that unleashing atomic energy would have on the world well in advance of such stories becoming commonplace in the wake of the first uses of the atomic bomb.

