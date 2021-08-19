The Thing Is Getting His Own Marvel Comic Starting This November

Ben Grimm has always been a solid team player, be it with his family in The Fantastic Four or his other Marvel buddies in The Avengers. But starting this Fall, it's all about The Thing as he stars in a new self-titled comic series from acclaimed novelist and writer Walter Mosley (Devil In A Blue Dress, Maximum Fantastic Four) and artist Tom Reilly (X-Men: Marvels Snapshots). The Thing #1, the first issue of a six-issue series, will be hitting store shelves this November.

So with everyone's favorite ever-lovin' blue-eyed Thing setting out on his own for a solo adventure, what kind of action can we expect to see? Here's what Marvel says:

This fall, renowned storyteller Walter Mosley, known for his definitive and bestselling international work in mystery and crime fiction, brings his signature fiction writing style to a sweeping saga of Yancy Street's favorite son in THE THING. The six-issue series debuts in November 2021. Written by Mosley and with art by Tom Reilly (X-Men: Marvels Snapshots), the story will range from the urban sprawl of the alleys of Manhattan to the furthest reaches of the cosmos itself. In THE THING, a lonely evening and a chance encounter (or is it?) sends Ben Grimm embarking on a sojourn that will have him confronting—and battling—figures both old and new. Featuring guest appearances from throughout the Marvel Universe, as well as precision artwork by Reilly, THE NEXT BIG THING will remind audiences why The Thing is one of the most popular and beloved characters in the history of comics! Don't miss THE THING when it hits stands this November.

It sounds like Mosley and Reilly have something pretty interesting and unique up their sleeves when they tackle Ben Grimm in his own six-part series, which you can get the first issue of at your local comic shop this November.