Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, One World Under Doom

The Thing No More in One World Under Doom Marvel March 2025 Solicits

Ben Grimm, the Thing no more, in Marvel Comics' March 2025 One World Under Doom solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Ben Grimm becomes The Thing no more in Marvel's One World Under Doom event.

Doctor Doom takes control, leaving Earth's heroes struggling in his new world.

Iron Man and allies plan a daring move against Emperor Doom's rule.

Fantastic Three face emotional turmoil and seek to counter Doom's power.

The Thing No More? We've been there before. But the One World Under Doom event suggests that The Thing is out of the Fantastic Four… and is now Ben Grimm again, courtesy of Emperor Doom. Here are the One World Under Doom crossover solicits…

RED HULK #2

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW

THE GREAT ESCAPE! Thunderbolt Ross stages an escape from the "Think Tank" where Doctor Doom has imprisoned him. He's been underground so long the powers of the Red Hulk are fading! He'll need the assistance of the misfit crew of Machine Man, Deathlok and General Simon Ryker if he's going to outsmart and outmuscle the legion of Doombots that are after them. On Sale 3/26

THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE #2 (OF 5)

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING Art by TOMMASO BIANCHI Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SPIRIT OF VENGEANCE! After a devastating defeat, Bucky decides to hit Doom where it hurts – and he's bringing in some old friends to do it. It's a modern-day Hellhunters reunion as Bucky brings in Ghost Rider '44 for a daring train robbery! With Sharon Carter and U.S.Agent backing them up, it seems like nothing can go wrong. But it's not easy to get the jump on Doom… On Sale 3/26

IRON MAN #6

Written by SPENCER ACKERMAN Art by JULIUS OHTA Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

"STARK INSURGENT" PROLOGUE! The kickoff of an earth-shattering arc and a perfect jumping-on point! Doctor Doom is Emperor of the entire planet! And everyone is…happy about it?! Governments and populations all over kowtow to the Sorcerer Supreme, Emperor Doom, savior of the world. Even the Avengers cannot find the evil in his schemes – not yet, anyway. But Tony Stark isn't built to sit back and wait. Equipped with new, deadly armor, Iron Man will take the fight to Doom's door – alongside some unlikely allies. Spencer Ackerman and Julius Ohta turn legacy on its head for a story that will shatter Iron Man's status quo. Don't miss history in the making! On Sale 3/12

DOOM ACADEMY #2 (OF 5)

Written by MACKENZIE CADENHEAD Art by PASQUAL FERRY & JOAO M.P. LEMOS Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

LOST IN LATVERIAN LEGEND! As if the world with Doctor Doom at the wheel isn't crazy enough, Zoe finds herself sucked into a fairy-tale book. But not a modern, NICE fairy tale book – the old kind where the kids die and scare you, but in this case, Zoe's the kid about to die. Meanwhile, her friends and frenemies are looking for Zoe, but they find something even more troubling than their missing friend as Latveria's secrets start to reveal themselves. On Sale 3/26

FANTASTIC FOUR #30

Written by RYAN NORTH Art by CORY SMITH Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

FANTASTIC THREE! After Ben Grimm has suffered a terrible (and very public) defeat at the hands of Doom, he's left lost, adrift – and more vulnerable than he has been in years. And when a trip to New York goes wrong and his fate suddenly turns from bad to worse, Ben has never been more vulnerable – and soon takes a shocking shortcut he won't be able to undo! This is one Thing and Alicia story you won't soon forget! On Sale 3/26

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #2 (OF 9)

Written by RYAN NORTH Art by R.B. SILVA Colors by DAVID CURIEL

Cover by BEN HARVEY Variant Covers by R.B. SILVA, JEROME OPEÑA

Doctor Doom has taken over the world, and Earth's mightiest heroes have failed twice: first to stop him, and now to overthrow him. But the Fantastic Four know Doom better than anyone, which makes them ideally suited to take on Earth's new Emperor…except for the fact that he knows THEM just as well. As Reed Richards, Ben Grimm, and Sue and Johnny Storm prepare to face down Doom at the United Nations, Doom pays a secret visit to speak to the only person on Earth who holds both his favor, his respect…and his love. But can Valeria Richards change her uncle's mind? And if she fails, what will stop Doom from visiting a shocking fate on the Fantastic Four that not even he can undo? And, as the Avengers reel from their losses, the course of the Marvel Universe will change – and Marvel's First Family won't be the same! On Sale 3/19

DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD #1

Written by DEREK LANDY Art by CARLOS MAGNO Cover by GEOFF SHAW

SORCERER SUPREME NO MORE! Doctor Doom tricked Doctor Strange into surrendering the title of Sorcerer Supreme. Now Doom is ruling the world, and Stephen Strange is…experiencing a bit of an identity crisis. Searching for purpose – and maybe revenge – he travels to Asgard to see if Thor's kingdom might be looking for a Sorcerer Supreme of its own. Loki's willing to help, but that help comes with a wicked catch, and Strange quickly realizes that becoming Asgard's top magical authority is going to be more complicated than he thought. On Sale 3/5

DOOM'S DIVISION #1 (OF 5)

Written by YOON HA LEE

Art by MINKYU JUNG

Cover by CREEES LEE

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Virgin Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 3/26

Doctor Doom rules the planet! But instead of chaos, he's created world peace. Where does that leave Tiger Division, South Korea's foremost defenders? As agents of the National Intelligence Service under White Fox, they're ordered to uphold the new world order – with the help of some new team members! But not everyone is content in Doom's utopia. Tensions are high, and the stakes are higher as Tiger Division imposes Doom's will throughout the Marvel Universe!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!