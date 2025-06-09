Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: planet comics, The Tick

The Tick Returns In Planet Comics From Wagon Wheel

The Tick returns in Planet Comics from Wagon Wheel by Jeff McClelland and Duane Redhead, with covers by Ben Edlund.

The first solo Tick comic book series not published by New England Comics since the days of Fox Kids, is coming from Wagon Wheel Comics, in Planet Comics #6. The book has a cover by character creator Ben Edlund, is written by Jeff McClelland of The Illustrated Al, and drawn by Duane Redhead, who has drawn the character for a number of years.This will be a special, two-part story published through Kickstarter. And through special arrangement with Edlund, The Tick, Arthur, Chairface Chippendale and more appear this retro sci-fi anthology series, and it's all a bit meta.

The story "pits The Tick against the narrative process itself! After The Tick discovers a portal deep underground, he and his trusted companion, Arthur, find themselves at odds with an antagonist who can erase characters from the very fabric of reality!"

"I'm really grateful to creator Ben Edlund for allowing me to use his evergreen characters for this special story," said McClelland. "As we near the character's 40th anniversary, it's important for readers to know that The Tick has his roots in comics. In this story, I hope to return The Tick to what makes him so beloved and great: weird humor, compelling drama, and an overriding devotion to justice!"

The issue features covers from well-known Tick artists Ian Chase Nichols (TMNT/Batman), Pietro (Frank Yaars: The Last Hot Dog on Mars), and even a never-before-seen cover by Ben Edlund himself. The anthology also includes stories like "The Old Man and the Sea of Love" from writer/artist Jeff McComsey (The Fourth Man), "The Archivist of Al-Azrakh" from writer Rania Hanna (The Jinn Daughter) and artist Erin Dodge (MoonWake), "Cursed Ground" by writer Sebastian Shepherd (The Ruins of Our Past) and artist Alan Gallo, "The Bulwark" by McClelland and artist Andrea Schiavone (Sh!tkickers), and a special essay on Golden Age comic artist Jimmy Thompson by writer Diana Krueger.

Planet Comics is a new, oversized sci-fi anthology comic that pays homage to the original 1940s Fiction House title. The book is published by the small-press Wagon Wheel Comics, based out of Pennsylvania. And Planet Comics #6 is currently funding on Kickstarter, where its campaign runs until June 24th. The campaign has so far raised $7,134 against a $3,000 goal from 138 backers with 15 days to go.

The Tick was created by Edlund, aged eighteen in 1986, as a newsletter mascot for the New England Comics chain of Boston-area comic book stores, where he was a frequent customer. Edlund expanded this into stories, beginning with the three-page tale "The Tick" in New England Comics Newsletter #14–15, and the store financed a black-and-white comic book series, with the first issue released in June 1988. In 1994, the Fox network introduced The Tick as a Saturday-morning cartoon series, which Edlund wrote and co-produced. In 2001, Fox introduced a live-action TV series, written and executive produced by Edlund ,that starred Patrick Warburton as the Tick and David Burke as Arthur. In 2017, Amazon Prime releases a a new live-action series, starring Peter Serafinowicz and directed by Wally Pfister.

Planet Comics #6

52 pages – full color

Covers: Ian Chase Nichols, Pietro, Ben Edlund

Writers: Jeff McClelland, Jeff McComsey, Rania Hanna, Sebastian Shepherd, Diana Krueger

Artists: Duane Redhead, Jeff McComsey, Erin Dodge, Alan Gallo, Andrea Schiavone

