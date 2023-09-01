Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: August 2023, bestseller list

The Top 10 Comic Shop Monthly Bestseller List For August 2023

In recent weeks, Bleeding Cool has been running a Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List for the week's comic book sales in comic book shops. The chart is compiled from hundreds of comic book stores thanks to data provided by ComicHub, which provides POS services for comic book retailers across the world – mostly North America and the UK. We only get the top ten, but that also means we can find the Top Ten sales for the month as well. These numbers are based on sales, not orders. We will have the Top Ten sales for the week tomorrow. The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the month the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on sales, not orders.

The Batman title still takes the Bestseller List top spot, even as part of the Knight Terrors crossover event, the only DC title in the top ten for the month. With Amazing Spider-Man #31 as Marvel's best-selling title – though there is a noted dropoff between the oversized wedding issue with the #925 cover and the $9.99 cover price and the following #32, which is beaten by both the X-Men and the Amazing Spider-Man Annual. And IDW has a very strong performance with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin: Lost Years' final issue.

No. Title Publisher Writer Artist Price Ratio 1. Batman: Knight Terrors #2 DC Joshua Williamson Guillem March, Trevor Hairsine 4.99 100 2. Amazing Spider-Man #31 Marvel Zeb Wells John Romita Jr. 9.99 85.2 3. X-Men #25 Marvel Gerry Duggan Stefano Caselli 5.99 77.5 4. Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1 Marvel Celeste Bronfman David Lopez 4.99 69.1 5. Amazing Spider-Man #32 Marvel Zeb Wells Patrick Gleason 3.99 65.8 6. Immortal X-Men #14 Marvel Kieron Gillen Lucas Werneck 3.99 64.7 7. TMNT Last Ronin: Lost Years #5 IDW Kevin Eastman Ben Bishop 4.99 61.8 8. Daredevil #14 Marvel Chip Zdarsky Marco Checchetto 4.99 59.7 9. Spider-Man #11 Marvel Dan Slott Luciano Vecchio 4.99 59.7 10. Immortal Thor #1 Marvel Al Ewing Martin Coccolo 6.99 58.93

