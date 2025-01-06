Posted in: Archie, Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Dark Horse Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD, Titan, Valiant | Tagged: fcbd, free comic book day

The True Cost To Comic Book Stores Of Free Comic Book Day 2025

The True Cost to Comic Book Stores of Free Comic Book Day 2025 distributed by Diamond Comic Distributors, for the 3rd of May.

Article Summary Comic book stores incur costs for Free Comic Book Day, with rising prices for participation in 2025.

Retailers need to order 20 copies of each Gold Sponsor title to qualify as official participants.

Gold titles range from $0.25 to $6.60 each, while Silver titles are often cheaper but optional.

Participation costs start at $83.30, impacting profitability despite FCBD attracting new customers.

Today is the last day comic book retailers can order the Free Comic Book Day titles distributed by Diamond Comic Distributors, for all participating comic book publishers apart from DC Comics who have yet to show their hand. Free Comic Book Day 2025 will be held on the 3rd of May. Those who wish to qualify as an official Participating FCBD Retailer on FreeComicBookDay.com must order at least twenty copies of each of the Diamond Exclusive FCBD Gold Sponsor titles. But how much does participation cost? An increasing amount, it seems. Because the comics that stores order do cost, and that cost has been rising. It also means stores have a minimum cost of $83.30 to participate, ordering just 20 copies of the Gold books or one of the bundles. The silver titles are optional to participate. The most expensive is the original Hulk Teach story by Jeffrey Brown for Scholastic Graphix at a whopping 45 cents each cost to stores. The cheapest, including Speed Racer, Phineas And Ferb, Flash Gordon, Herobear and The Kid, The Phantom, Princess Guinevere and King Arthur, all cost retailers 25 cents each before they give them away.

The Wholesale Cost Of Gold Free Comic Book Day Titles

FCBD 2025 ARCHIES COMIC SPECTACULAR $0.35

FCBD 2025 POWER RANGERS VR TROOPERS $0.28

FCBD 2025 THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #0 $0.30

FCBD 2025 SPEED RACER #0 $0.25

FCBD 2025 PHINEAS AND FERB $0.25

FCBD 2025 CONAN THE BARBARIAN $0.30

FCBD 2025 MINECRAFT THE MANGA & BEYBLADE X $0.38

FCBD 2025 STAR WARS YOUNG JEDI AVATAR (BUNDLES OF 20) $6.00

FCBD 2025 I HATE FAIRYLAND SPECIAL (BUNDLE OF 25) $8.25

FCBD 2025 FANTASTIC FOUR X-MEN #1 (BUNDLES OF 20) $6.00

FCBD 2025 SPIDER-MAN ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1 (BUNDLES OF 20) $6.00

FCBD 2025 DR SEUSS EXC (BUNDLES OF 20) $6.60

FCBD 2025 ENERGON UNIVERSE SPECIAL (BUNDLE OF 25) $8.25

The Wholesale Cost Of Silver Free Comic Book Day Titles

FCBD 2025 VALIANT UNIVERSE $0.35

FCBD 2025 FLASH GORDON ADV GIRL FROM INFINITY $0.25

FCBD 2025 BOOM STUDIOS 20TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL $0.28

FCBD 2025 HEROBEAR AND THE KID $0.25

FCBD 2025 GARGOYLES DEMONA #0 $0.30

FCBD 2025 BEST OF 2000 AD $0.60

FCBD 2025 LOST MARVELS $0.34

FCBD 2025 RED 5 COMIC ADVENTURES $0.30

FCBD 2025 BAD KITTY GETS A JOB $0.32

FCBD 2025 BLACK MIRROR #1 $0.35

FCBD 2025 HULK TEACH $0.45

FCBD 2025 DIABLO (MR) $0.30

FCBD 2025 KEENSPOT TOYBOX SPECIAL $0.29

FCBD 2025 STITCH BEST FOOD $0.35

FCBD 2025 KEENSPOT MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #0 $0.29

FCBD 2025 MEGA MAN #0 $0.30

FCBD 2025 THE PHANTOM #0 $0.25

FCBD 2025 STREET FIGHTER VS RIVAL SCHOOLS #1 $0.30

FCBD 2025 PRINCESS GWENEVERE & KING ARTHUR CROSSOVER $0.25

FCBD 2025 DEF LEPPARD'S HYSTERIA FCBD SPECIAL $0.33

FCBD 2025 WILL EISNER COMIC BIOGRAPHY $0.30

FCBD 2025 KAGURABACHI & BARUTO TWO BLUE VORTEX $0.38

FCBD 2025 CRITICAL ROLE BLACK HAMMER (BUNDLES OF 20) $5.00

FCBD 2025 STAR WARS #1 (BUNDLES OF 20) $6.00

FCBD 2025 DARK FIND YOUR NEW FEAR (BUNDLES OF 20) (MR) $6.00

FCBD 2025 EC COMICS PRESENTS BLOOD TYPE #0 (BUNDLE OF 20) (MR) $6.00

FCBD 2025 GODZILLA NEW HEROES (BUNDLES OF 20) $6.60

FCBD 2025 CREAKY ACRES (BUNDLES OF 20) $6.20

FCBD 2025 TOWER DUNGEON & ISSAK (BUNDLES OF 20) (MR) $5.40

FCBD 2025 TRANSFORMERS WORST BOT EVER (BUNDLE OF 25) $8.25

FCBD 2025 IRON MAN & FRIENDS SPIDEY & FRIENDS (BUNDLES OF 20) $6.00

FCBD 2025 CHAMPION (BUNDLES OF 20) $5.80

FCBD 2025 IRONHEART MARVELS VOICES #1 (BUNDLES OF 20) $6.00

