The Upcoming First Appearance Of Weapon Exile in Weapon X-Men #3

The upcoming first appearance of Weapon Exile in Weapon X-Men #3 from Joe Casey and Chris Cross (Spoilers)

Article Summary

Meet the Wolverines of Mass Destruction: Strucker's deadly army of AI-driven berserkers.

Explore Baron Strucker's transformation into Weapon Exile, a unique villain with adamantium powers.

Don't miss Weapon X-Men's fierce showdown on Hydra Island on April 30, 2025.

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! Talking about the art of making a supervillain that lasts, Joe Casey has talked on Substack about how he has taken Baron Wolfgang Von Strucker in Weapon X-Men, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos #5 in 1964, and zhuzhed him up a bit for the new series.

"The first step was the introduction — in the pages of WEAPON X-MEN #2 — of the next, much more dangerous iteration of the classic LMD (Life Model Decoy), rebranded as Wolverines of Mass Destruction (due to their adamantium makeup and programming that utilized AI copies of Wolverine's patented "berserker rage"), or WMD, for short. "The intention of these WMD's is to serve as the most ruthless, destructive army on the planet. And, as an added layer of villainy, they're much more than mindless drones. Baron Strucker uploads his mind (from an aged, dying body) into the WMD's collective mainframe, creating a hivemind army controlled by a single consciousness (Strucker's) in order for them to move as one, like a flock of birds or a school of fish. "Ultimately, as the result of events that I don't want to completely spoil here, Strucker's mind will end up in a single WMD… which will itself further evolve into a unique, autonomous, pure engine of destruction that he alone occupies. He even takes on a brand-new name to mark the occasion — "Weapon Exile".

And that will be his identity in the series, and the wider Marvel Universe, Weapon Exile. And Joe CVasey promises

"Weapon Exile is formidable, possessing all the berserker savagery of the WMD's as well as the cunning mind and ruthless personality of Baron Strucker. Not to mention, he's got Wolverine-style claws and he knows how to use them. And, as a cherry on top, he's got additional adamantium-based powers unlike any ever seen before in Marvel Comics."

His first appearance in this role will be in Weapon X-Men #3, out at the very end of April.

WEAPON X-MEN #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN250779

(W) Joe Casey (A/CA) Chris Cross

BARON STRUCKER STRIKES!

An enemy from Wolverine's distant past has claimed his first victims – and one of them is Wolverine himself! And the rest of Weapon X-Men may not make it in time to save them from Strucker's insidious plans of world conquest! Introducing, for the first time anywhere – Wolverines of Mass Destruction!

RATED T+In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

SRP: $3.99 WEAPON X-MEN #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250696

(W) Joe Casey (A/CA) Chris Cross

SHOWDOWN ON HYDRA ISLAND! The newest X-team on the block faces their first trial by fire! Baron Strucker and his new super-army intend to conquer the world – with only Wolverine, Deadpool, Cable, Chamber and Thunderbird standing in their way! This one is a battle for the ages that you can't afford to miss! Also introducing – WEAPON EXILE! RATED T+In Shops: Apr 30, 2025 SRP: $3.99 WEAPON X-MEN #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250459

(W) Joe Casey (A/CA) Chris Cross

THE RETURN OF RED RONIN!

When New York City finds itself under siege from this titanic technological terror – built to take on giant monsters to the death – the only heroes who stand in its way is the newest X-team on the block: Weapon X-Men! But will they be able to work together without tearing each other apart first? And which member has already gone A.W.O.L.?

RATED T+In Shops: May 21, 2025 SRP: $3.99

