The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 Gets Covers From Art Adams, Julian Tedesco

Image Comics and Skybound haven't stopped at the six connecting Charlie Adlard variant covers for the colourised The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 first arc it seems… with this three day weekend (for Americans at least) now behind us, we have three more covers unearthed, one from Art Adams, one from Julian Tedesco, and a sketch cover to boot.

We'd wager now that once those Adlards, and these variants too, have a chance to circulate for the week, the order number may hit very, very high for a certain Mister Kirkman at the upcoming Final Order Cut-Off. Image Comics, among other publishers, has been reporting upticks in orders across the board of late, even compared to pre-shutdown, and a new runaround The Walking Dead – as well as a chance to buy the first issue missed out the first time, might be very welcome for some comic book stores.

