All 6 Of Charlie Adlard's Connecting Covers For The Color Walking Dead

Even though The Walking Dead by Robert Kirkman and chums has ended, it seems unlikely that this will be the end, end. Kirkman's biggest hit across all media, there will be ways to return. Such as the Negan Lives special. Such as the colourisation of the original series. The films. And the pop-up editions of the comics. You know it's going to happen.

And artist Charlie Adlard will keep coming back too. Which means that even though the first issues of The Walking Dead were drawn by Tony Moore, we have a leak of the connected covers for the first issues being drawn by Adlard. Here are all six. More to come?

I understand that orders on the new Walking Dead #1 have topped 80,000 already with an FOC not due for a week-and-a-half. Given that Robert Kirkman has had Dave McCaig colouring The Walking Dead for the past five years, one might also wonder what else he has planned in that time period? Here are those interlocked Charlie Adlard covers one by one, as well as a preview of the first coloured issue.

WALKING DEAD DLX #1 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG200027

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Tony Moore (CA) David Finch (A/CA) Dave McCaig

Read it again! It's time to revisit the historic independent series that took the entertainment world by storm 17 years ago! Follow Rick Grimes's journey again, from the very beginning, but this time in STUNNING FULL COLOR by the masterful DAVE McCAIG. This deluxe version will feature a memorable array of variant covers commemorating major character introductions and the series' most memorable twists and turns. Each issue will include a new installment of "The Cutting Room Floor," featuring ROBERT KIRKMAN's original handwritten plots along with commentary on abandoned storylines and things that may have changed along the way. This deluxe, definitive presentation of the story in full color will NOT be collected any time soon, so these single issues will be the only way to experience this. In Shops: Oct 07, 2020 SRP: $3.99