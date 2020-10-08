The Wolverine Watchmen Are Not What You Think

It sounds like a very unlikely but not entirely possible crossover series between DC Comics and Marvel Comics. Possibly honouring the late Len Wein who created the character when at Marvel and edited the comic book when at DC. But no, "Wolverine Watchmen" is something far worse, than a teased DC/Marvel crossover sequel to Doomsday Clock. Instead, it is the name of a militia plotting to start a civil war, with much visibility on social media right now.

Thirteen people have been arrested over two separate plots to allegedly kidnap Michigan's Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and to allegedly attack the State Capitol and allegedly incite a civil war. Allegedly members of a militia known as Wolverine Watchmen, the arresting authorities state the group intending to kidnap Whitmer began the operation in June, including building their own explosives. Recorded phonecalls had one member planning to storm the Capitol building in Lansing with 200 men, taking hostages including Whitmer, taking Whitmer to a secure location, where they would then try the State Government for treason, all before the November Presidential Election.

Art by Jesse Johnson. Wolverine Watchmen?

All very troubling stuff, especially in the light of Trump repeatedly calling out Whitmer. But if this depresses you, then seek solace in the online response to the name of this militia group. Now, yes, Wolverines refers to Michigan, and Watchmen is more like, "observers". But together, it does make the brain twitch.

