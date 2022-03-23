The X-Men Doom Their Future With A New Big Bad For 2022 – Moira XI?

Moira Mactaggert is the founder of the island nation of Krakoa. After living nine lives and resetting the universe each time she died, her tenth life was prophesied to be her last – maybe an eleventh – by Destiny. Just before she killed her third life. The island of Krakoa was meant to make things different, though it also diverged away from a mutant paradise future when the defeated machine life in the future allied with the invading technological lifeforms the Phalanx were done away with, but not before they travelled to the past to set up a new opponent to Krakoa, Orchis.

You may need a chart at some point. X-Men comic books of late are usually quite good at supplying these. So as Moira Mactaggert dies in this reality, in X Deaths of Wolverine #5, with all of her ten past lives flashing before her, she no longer reboots the universe, after her mutant power was stripped from her.

But, as Doctor Who once said, the moment has been prepared for. And while she may not be able to be reset the universe, and no version of her has been saved by Cerebro to resurrect her on Krakoa…

She has left a back up, using the same robotic intelligence technology, to do the job. And also ensuring the future mechanical intelligence defeat of mutants, that will see Wolverine travel back in time, infected by the Phalanx, to kill her – and also give her the opportunity to resurrect herself. Did she tell Wolverine that he should have killed her in the last issue, because she knew that's what was needed for her to exist in her new form?

Inferno was originally called Moira X. But should this be Moira XI? The eleventh life of Moira Mactaggert, and one that created itself from itself. That's a paradox – or is it a ParadoX?

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220823

(W) Ben Percy (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Adam Kubert

THE FUTURE CRASHES INTO THE PRESENT WITH THE SHOWDOWN YOU'LL HAVE TO SEE TO BELIEVE!

WEEK 10 – It's WOLVERINE versus WOLVERINE?! With the time-traveling mission behind him, the truth will be revealed. But who – or WHAT – will remain as the OMEGA WOLVERINE?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99