The Young Billy and Thea in Bill And Ted Are Doomed #1 Out Tomorrow

As Bill And Ted return with Face The Music – we are also seeing a comic book turn, a new Bill And Ted series written by Evan Dorkin, who created the Marvel series that was a real comic book highlight of the nineties, along with the movie co-creator snd writer Ed Solomon, and drawn by cartoonist legend Roger Langridge, whose Instagram work we have been visiting of late. And so were have Bill And Ted Doomed, launching from Dark Horse Comics tomorrow, and set in the mid-nineties, pretty much after where Dorkin's original strips were set. Though now with a more movie-accurate Death, as when the original series was drawn the Bergman-inspired design for Death had not made it to the production materials that Dorkin had to work with. And also the kids are now both young girls, Billie and Thea per the new movie, just a decade-and-a-bit before. We also get to explore just what went down with Death and his solo career, seen in the end sequence of the second movie and heavily referenced in the new one…

And yes, while it is mostly set in the nineties, it does start in the twenty-seven hundreds…

(W) Evan Dorkin (A/CA) Roger Langridge

After defeating the evil dictator De Nomolos in Bogus Journey in 1995, things aren't looking as excellent as they should for either Bill and Ted or Wyld Stallyns. There's tension in the band and worry at home. Bill and Ted's obsessiveness with writing the one song to bring peace to the world is affecting their playing and their relationships with their families. The band is losing favor with fans and the future isn't shaping up as they were all led to believe it would from past (and future) events. Desperate for a solution Bill and Ted burst in to announce their great idea to revive the band's fortunes: A world tour to spread the love-and the rock, and the love of the rock-to the world.In Shops: Sep 09, 2020 SRP: $3.99