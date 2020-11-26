They Fell From The Sky #1 in Mad Cave Studios February 2021 Solicits

Mad Cave Studios is launching a new sci-fi series from Liezl Buenaventura and Xavier Tarrega, They Fell From The Sky, a new kind of E.T. an the latest entry into the statement-titled comic books like Somethimg Is Killing The Children, 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank and We Only Find Them When They're Dead.

THEY FELL FROM THE SKY #1

DEC201569

(W) Liezl Buenaventura (A/CA) Xavier Tarrega

Tommy Murphy is just an ordinary kid. He goes to school, hangs out with his friends, and fanboys over his favorite TV show. But when a chance encounter in the woods thrusts him into an unlikely friendship with an otherworldly creature, he is forced to navigate bullies, family squabbles, and tween woes… all while trying to prevent an interplanetary war!

In Shops: Feb 03, 2021 SRP: $3.99

DRY FOOT TP

DEC201562

(W) Jarred Lujan (A/CA) Orlando Caicedo

Set in Miami during its most dangerous and decadent decade, the 1980s, this coming-of-age tale follows four teens desperate to escape the drugs and violence of the city. Together, they plot a heist to steal large sums of cash from the most dangerous gang on Calle Ocho, Los Marielitos. Dry Foot is a fearless story infused with hispanic culture that deals with friendship, family, and sacrifice.

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $14.99

HOLLYWOOD TRASH #5 (OF 5)

DEC201563

(W) Stephen Sonneveld (CA) Daniel Exposito (A/CA) Pablo Verdugo

The elite murder cult has tried killing our humble garbage men, Billy and James, with a kamikaze stuntman, a giant mecha, and a magician's provocatively-dressed crocodile. Now, it's the billionaire talk show host's turn. Will she succeed where the other cult members have failed and finally kill our betrayed boys… or will her own secrets be dramatically revealed?

In Shops: Feb 17, 2021 SRP: $3.99

HONOR AND CURSE #8

DEC201564

(W) Mark London (A/CA) Nicolas Salamanca

Genshi continues his brutal training with the Elder, and more secrets are revealed about his mother, Lady Sawa. Lord Yazuro instructs Esaki to go to Iga village with Yua, hoping that Akemi accepts the clans' unification to ensure her clan's survival against the Shinto Spirits.

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021 SRP: $3.99

KNIGHTS OF THE GOLDEN SUN #10

DEC201565

(W) Mark London (A/CA) Mauricio Villarreal

Now, after Ishbaal explained what happened to her sister, Azrael, Camiel joins the archangels to look for God's armor. In the meantime, on the other side of the continent, Metatron gathers the Ogre king's army and heads to Babylon looking for the seven seals, a powerful weapon that could bring about the end of the world.

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021 SRP: $3.99

PANTOMIME #4 (OF 6)

DEC201566

(W) Christopher Sebela (A/CA) David Stoll

Years pass. Kids grow up. Lives move on. But it's hard to move on from your dark past when it's still so much fun. Our teen criminals have scattered since graduating from Wayfair, trying to find their way as young adults, but they still come together for summers filled with crime. They haven't been close to getting caught, but how long will that last?

In Shops: Feb 17, 2021 SRP: $3.99

STARGAZER #6 (OF 6)

DEC201567

(W) Anthony Cleveland (A/CA) Antonio Fuso

After years of not knowing, Shae and friends finally come face to face with the Hive Mind that first affected their lives two decades ago. Discover the truth about UFOs in the final!

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99

TERMINAL PUNKS #4 (OF 5)

DEC201568

(W) Matthew Erman (A/CA) Shelby Criswell

A dire situation turns deadly as our teen punks are lost in the utility tunnels beneath Idlewild Airport! With the military, CDC, rogue assassins, and the crushing weight of teenage ennui clawing towards our heroes, can they fix what they didn't break? Do they care? Probably not! They're just looking to make it out alive in this penultimate issue!

In Shops: Feb 17, 2021 SRP: $3.99

VILLAINOUS #5 (OF 5)

DEC201570

(W) Stonie Williams (A/CA) Jeferson Sadzinski

It's the Coalition versus the Shadow Order! Who will come out on top? Will the public finally learn the truth about the Coalition? Will Tilly get revenge on Showdown for his heinous act? Find out in the final issue!

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99