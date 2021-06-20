They're Gonna Need Bigger Guns in Gamma Flight #1 [Preview]

Gamma Flight are, at least obstensibly, on the run in this preview of Gamma Flight #1, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel comics. But it doesn't look like they're doing very much running in this preview. Check it out below.
GAMMA FLIGHT #1 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
APR210836
APR210838 – GAMMA FLIGHT #1 (OF 5) CASSARA STORMBREAKERS VAR – $3.99
APR210837 – GAMMA FLIGHT #1 (OF 5) PACHECO CONNECTING VAR – $3.99
(W) Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier (A) Lan Medina (CA) Leinil Francis Yu
SPINNING OUT OF IMMORTAL HULK, BRUCE BANNER'S
GAMMA-POWERED ALLIES GO ON THE RUN!
Gamma Flight had one job: Find and stop the Hulk. But when push came to smash, they sided with the Green Goliath-and the human world intends to make them regret it. Puck, Absorbing Man, Titania, Doc Sasquatch, Dr. Charlene McGowan and a horribly changed Rick Jones are fugitives from every known authority-but a team that full of gamma is bound to break before long. Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier and Lan Medina mastermind a whole new world of gamma!
32 PGS./Rated T+
In Shops: 6/23/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for APR210836 GAMMA FLIGHT #1 (OF 5), by (W) Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier (A) Lan Medina (CA) Leinil Francis Yu, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for APR210838 GAMMA FLIGHT #1 (OF 5) CASSARA STORMBREAKERS VAR, by (W) Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier (A) Lan Medina (CA) Joshua Cassara, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for APR210837 GAMMA FLIGHT #1 (OF 5) PACHECO CONNECTING VAR, by (W) Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier (A) Lan Medina (CA) Carlos Pacheco, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210836 GAMMA FLIGHT #1 (OF 5), by (W) Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier (A) Lan Medina (CA) Leinil Francis Yu, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210836 GAMMA FLIGHT #1 (OF 5), by (W) Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier (A) Lan Medina (CA) Leinil Francis Yu, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210836 GAMMA FLIGHT #1 (OF 5), by (W) Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier (A) Lan Medina (CA) Leinil Francis Yu, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210836 GAMMA FLIGHT #1 (OF 5), by (W) Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier (A) Lan Medina (CA) Leinil Francis Yu, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210836 GAMMA FLIGHT #1 (OF 5), by (W) Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier (A) Lan Medina (CA) Leinil Francis Yu, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210836 GAMMA FLIGHT #1 (OF 5), by (W) Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier (A) Lan Medina (CA) Leinil Francis Yu, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.