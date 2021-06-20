They're Gonna Need Bigger Guns in Gamma Flight #1 [Preview]

Gamma Flight are, at least obstensibly, on the run in this preview of Gamma Flight #1, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel comics. But it doesn't look like they're doing very much running in this preview. Check it out below.

GAMMA FLIGHT #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier (A) Lan Medina (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

SPINNING OUT OF IMMORTAL HULK, BRUCE BANNER'S

GAMMA-POWERED ALLIES GO ON THE RUN!

Gamma Flight had one job: Find and stop the Hulk. But when push came to smash, they sided with the Green Goliath-and the human world intends to make them regret it. Puck, Absorbing Man, Titania, Doc Sasquatch, Dr. Charlene McGowan and a horribly changed Rick Jones are fugitives from every known authority-but a team that full of gamma is bound to break before long. Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier and Lan Medina mastermind a whole new world of gamma!

32 PGS./Rated T+

In Shops: 6/23/2021

SRP: $3.99