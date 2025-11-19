Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Dan Santat, scholastic books, Thick as Thieves, young readers

Thick as Thieves: Dan Santat's Sequel to Sidekicks Coming in January

Thick as Thieves, the sequel to Dan Santat's Sidekicks graphic novel about animal sidekicks of superheroes, is out in January 2026

Caldecott Medalist, National Book Award Winner, and New York Times bestselling graphic novel icon Dan Santat is back this spring with Thick as Thieves: A Graphic Novel (Scholastic/Graphix; January 6th, 2026, for readers Ages 8–12): an action-packed, hilarious sequel to Sidekicks, starring the same four legendary pets as book #1!

There's trouble at the Society of Superheroes!

Captain Amazing, the longtime hero of Metro City, has retired, and he's enjoying a much-needed vacation at the World's Biggest Ball of Yarn. But while he's away, there's trouble at home! A massive data breech disrupts the Society of Superheroes, and a flash drive containing sensitive information about Captain Amazing and other heroes winds up in reckless hands. Meanwhile, an unannounced visitor named Whipley arrives at the captain's house, and his pet sidekicks — Manny, Roscoe, and Fluffy — are skeptical of the stranger's intentions. The only sidekick excited by the visit is Shifty.

Could Whipley be Shifty's loving, long-lost brother as he claims? Or is he framing the sidekicks for his own personal gain and vengeance? After all, they're thick as thieves!

Dan Santat is the New York Times bestselling author and illustrator of The Adventures of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend, which won the prestigious Randolph Caldecott Medal in 2015. He is also the creator of the acclaimed graphic novel The Aquanaut, and his graphic memoir, A First Time for Everything, was the 2023 National Book Award Winner for Young People's Literature. His art is featured in numerous children's books, including Dav Pilkey's Ricky Ricotta series as well as picture books by Henry Winkler and Jake Gyllenhaal. He lives in Southern California with his wife, two kids, and pets. His official website is dansantatbooks.com.

Thick as Thieves: A Graphic Novel is out on January 6th, 2026, and is available for preorder.

