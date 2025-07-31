Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Doujin, london

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In August 2025

This is Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for August 2025, from the first British Douijin con to the first Gosh!Fest Small Presstival

This is Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for August 2025, kicking off with the Drink And Draw and the first British Douijin convention this weekend, as well lots of comics classes for kids at the Cartoon Museum, life drawing for adults, signings at Forbidden Planet and Gosh, evening with Moomins at Waterstones, and concluding with Gosh's first annual Gosh Fest Small Presstival. Just remember that Croydon Sci-Fi Horror & Comic Con has been cancelled.

Friday, 1st of August

Drink And Draw With Crom, Clio Isadora and Mark Stafford, Gosh Comics then Royal George pub, Soho, 6.30pm onwards

We'll be joined by our resident cartoonist Mark Stafford, along with special guests Crom and Clio Isadora. Join us at the shop from 6.30pm to take part. We'll host an evening of drawing with our guest comic artists, all while having a few drinks together, alcholic and non alcholic.

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 2nd of August

Doujin Con (D001), Novotel London West in Hammersmith, 10.30am-5.30pm

Created by Doujin lovers, for Doujin lovers, this two-day convention celebrates everything from fan-made works to original creations, bringing doujin culture into the spotlight right here in Europe. Our team is made up of experienced event organizers, talented Doujin artists from the Far East, Western comic creators, and – most importantly – fellow fans. We're proud to blend knowledge of both Eastern and Western fan cultures to create an event that truly honours the vibrant, global world of Doujin. Our mission is to fill the void left by conventions sorely lacking dedication to Far East Doujin and Western Fan arts creation community.With: nyonyonba, coha350, aya02ka, poteto25255, adju_ster, mikuzin24, nisui57, ilust9999, LunarNostalgic, mcmc__factory, kayurayuka, mayotaro, nanairoyukari9, ytk087, Atusk17, nakurahal, zekkyoubot, IZUNN_mirage, sunameridrill, makoushi, pythonkid2013, msmrdaaaaa, owa25owa, 485_485, momo.s_kimono_bag, Independent Colour, cottonheart_m, bluetwintail, hackto_, markuspatterndraws.com, shangomola, zealousalchemy, sebu_illust, a.yu_studio, reabault, vin.artss, the_spooke_artist, idrawkindax, tloczuss, hollyandthorn.carrd.co, domduongart, jasonchuangart, padlillyart.co.uk, @merrikiwi, gomimushi_art, just._.lychee, MissAmaneEN, tsangfan, jhocircle, edward_rohkova_welch, mangaoriginals, taroball.studios, andrewattwell, acaiiart, stef192k, verokoshiki, dinkydrawings, illuroses, kirava1, lxve_gxre_art, rika_akirr, carooolart, mayamada, martiniqueelliott_illustration, miko_maestra, yazmatii, yirubunni, vocajams.eu

Best of British Comic Con – Rise of the Footsoldier, 10am – 6pm, Croydon Masonic Hall Festival Suite, Croydon

Rise of the Footsoldier is the biggest British movie franchise. Get the chance to meet the cast and get Autographs, Photoshoots, sit and join in at the Q&A sessions throughout the day. Music from the movies, a footsoldier quiz hour, and win signed memorabilia. Toy fair and other traders selling all kinds of tv, film memorabilia and collectables

The New Dinosaurs: An Alternative Evolution Signing with Fougal Dixon, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 1-2pm

After the success of After Man by Dougal Dixon, Breakdown Press have reissued The New Dinosaurs, an expanded edition of Dougal's beautifully illustrated book that explores an imagined alternate version of Earth, one where the dinosaurs never faced extinction. We can't wait to delve into the hypothetical and explore Dougal's spectacularly inventive New Dinosaurs. We're celebrating the release of the book by hosting a signing with Dougal

Young Makers Club – Creative Workshop Series for Kids, Equitable House, Gordon Square, 11am – 12:30pm

Equitable House, Gordon Square, 11am – 12:30pm Session 1: Character Creators, Design a fun character poster using drawing, templates, and collage. Led by Perky Pen, a creative brand passionate about inclusive art and community, each session offers a new project that encourages kids to express themselves, try new techniques, and feel proud of what they make. No experience needed — just bring curiosity and creativity!

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."#

Sunday, 3rd of August

Monday, 4th of August

Relaxed Mondays, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho

"Our free Relaxed Monday events have been specifically designed for children and young people with autism spectrum conditions or sensory processing differences."

Tuesday 5th Auguust

Summer Workshop: Create a Comic Strip, 11am-12.30pm, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho

Learn how to design your own cartoon characters and then draw them in a one-page comic strip story. Study best ways and bad ways to draw pictures for comics, and how to do proper speech bubbles. Great for beginners, and fun for those with a little more experience.

Wednesday, 6th August

Kev F Sutherland's Comic Art Masterclass, Kentish Town Library, 11am

Kev F Sutherland has written and drawn for Beano, Doctor Who, and Marvel comics, and now makes graphic novels adapted from Shakespeare. Now he'll teach you how easy it is. Whatever stories you want to tell, Kev can teach you how. After the end of a Comic Art Masterclass, we all take away a comic containing a strip by everyone in the class, plus an individual caricature by Kev F. Learn everything he knows, so you can leave school and steal his job! (Classes are for ages 7 and upwards)

Kev F Sutherland's Comic Art Masterclass, Swiss Cottage Library, 3pm

Swiss Cottage Library, 3pm Make Your Own Superhero Comic, Holborn Library , 10.30am

An exciting two-part creative workshop invites you to design your own superhero and bring them to life through a comic strip. Unleash your inner hero as we guide you through the process of creating your very own superhero comic. From designing your character to crafting an epic storyline, this event is perfect for comic enthusiasts of all ages.

Summer Workshop: Manga 11am – 12.30pm Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho

Whether you're new to the world of Japanese comics, or if you love manga and anime characters and would like to create your own, we'll be looking at the basics of drawing manga, creating our own character, and then featuring them in a page of manga front cover artwork.

Whether you're new to the world of Japanese comics, or if you love manga and anime characters and would like to create your own, we'll be looking at the basics of drawing manga, creating our own character, and then featuring them in a page of manga front cover artwork.

Thursday, 7th of August

MarkMakerz IRL: Alternative Life Drawing , 6.30-8.30pm, Proposition Studios, Cambridge Heath Road

We bring you life drawing, with a twist! Expect music, art tips and a creative experience, we want to build a fun, vibrant community, so don't expect your typical silent sketch session. Each session will be focused around a (clothed) Life Model who will feature a range of poses throughout. The idea is to upskill and focus on form. You can do this however you like, with from pens, paints, poscas, or procreate! This session is open to all creatives, so feel free to stick to your preferred discipline or come and experiment with new ones. Wumi "Wumzum" Olaosebikan is a Nigerian-British illustrator, muralist and animator who specialises in character & world design. Wumzum's craft has taken him across 4 continents and takes inspiration from a range of sources: the visual language of comics; the interactivity of video games; the dynamism of graffiti; and the fluidity of the London Jazz scene. MarkMakers are a London-based creative collective, predominantly made up of illustrators from diverse backgrounds. We hold space for creators in the city to come together, share and develop their practice. From hosting online challenges, collective exhibitions and IRL workshops. We believe our lived experiences help us distinguish ourselves and expand our limits beyond a world of generic or AI art.

Troopers, Soho, from 6pm. Those who know, go.

Friday, 8th of August

Celebrate 80 Years of Moomin with Cariad Lloyd and Paul Gravett – Waterstones Piccadilly, 6.30pm

Join us for a special panel event celebrating 80 years of Moomin with special guests Cariad Lloyd and Paul Gravett, as they discuss the impact of the Moomins and why they are so beloved by children and adults across the world.

Summer Workshop: Mythical Manga 11am – 12.30pm, Cartoon Museum 63 Wells St, Noho

Manga and anime are filled with dragons, humans that turn into dragons, and other strange and wonderful creatures. In this workshop you'll learn how to draw different types and feature them in a page of story artwork.

Manga and anime are filled with dragons, humans that turn into dragons, and other strange and wonderful creatures. In this workshop you'll learn how to draw different types and feature them in a page of story artwork.

Summer Workshop: Make a Mini Comic, 2pm – 3.30pm, Cartoon Museum 63 Wells St, Noho

Lots of comic creators got started by making mini-comics. Learn how to create your own characters and draw them into a special booklet that you'll easily be able to make copies of to give to your friends. Summer Workshops 2025 The Cartoon Museum 63 Wells St London W1A 3AE Places on all workshops are limited, so advance booking is essential.

Lots of comic creators got started by making mini-comics. Learn how to create your own characters and draw them into a special booklet that you'll easily be able to make copies of to give to your friends. Summer Workshops 2025 The Cartoon Museum 63 Wells St London W1A 3AE Places on all workshops are limited, so advance booking is essential.

Lots of comic creators got started by making mini-comics. Learn how to create your own characters and draw them into a special booklet that you'll easily be able to make copies of to give to your friends. Summer Workshops 2025 The Cartoon Museum 63 Wells St London W1A 3AE Places on all workshops are limited, so advance booking is essential. Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 9th of August

Tuesday, 12th of August

WIP In-Person Afterwork Session, Royal Festival Hall, South Bank Centre

On the 2nd Tuesday of each month, comic creators meet up in-person at London's Royal Festival Hall to share their work and chat about making comics. For people new to making comics and professionals alike, it's a perfect forum to share story ideas, get tips on process and find inspiration.

Summer Workshop: Caricatures Fun with Faces 11am-12.30pm Cartoon Museum 63 Wells St, Noho

Using simple lines and shapes, draw some famous comic characters and real-life people as cartoons. Learn special techniques for drawing cartoon faces, and take part in a fun competition where you could win a special prize!

Using simple lines and shapes, draw some famous comic characters and real-life people as cartoons. Learn special techniques for drawing cartoon faces, and take part in a fun competition where you could win a special prize!

Summer Workshop: Make a Mini Comic 2pm – 3.30pm, Cartoon Museum 63 Wells St, Noho

Lots of comic creators got started by making mini-comics. Learn how to create your own characters and draw them into a special booklet that you'll easily be able to make copies of to give to your friends.

Lots of comic creators got started by making mini-comics. Learn how to create your own characters and draw them into a special booklet that you'll easily be able to make copies of to give to your friends.

Wednesday, 13th of August

Thursday, 14th of August

MarkMakerz IRL: Alternative Life Drawing , 6.30-8.30pm, Proposition Studios, Cambridge Heath Road, Bethnal Green

, 6.30-8.30pm, Proposition Studios, Cambridge Heath Road, Bethnal Green Manga workshop for beginners with Chie, Central Library Bexleyheath, 2-30-4pm.

Would you like to learn some basic skills of drawing a character in Manga style? At this workshop, you can learn many essential things about Manga, its brief history and how to create your original Manga character from scratch.

Friday, 15th of August

Summer Workshop: Create a Comic Strip 11am-12.30pm, Cartoon Museum 63 Wells St, Noho

Learn how to design your own cartoon characters and then draw them in a one-page comic strip story. Study best ways and bad ways to draw pictures for comics, and how to do proper speech bubbles. Great for beginners, and fun for those with a little more experience.

Young Makers Club – Creative Workshop Series for Kids, Equitable House, Gordon Square, 11am – 12:30pm

Session 2: Comic Book Creators Turn your character into a mini comic using colour, speech bubbles, and storytelling.. Led by Perky Pen, a creative brand passionate about inclusive art and community, each session offers a new project that encourages kids to express themselves, try new techniques, and feel proud of what they make. No experience needed — just bring curiosity and creativity!

Equitable House, Gordon Square, 11am – 12:30pm Session 2: Comic Book Creators Turn your character into a mini comic using colour, speech bubbles, and storytelling.. Led by Perky Pen, a creative brand passionate about inclusive art and community, each session offers a new project that encourages kids to express themselves, try new techniques, and feel proud of what they make. No experience needed — just bring curiosity and creativity!

Monday, 18th of August

Hackney Central Comic Creators, Hackney Central Library, 1 Reading Lane. 4-5.30pm

A comic creating club for young people aged 12-16 years old, hosted by Lily Ash Sakula and Skye Baker. NEW for ages 12-16! Ever wanted to create your own comic? Join illustrator and comic artist Lily Ash Sakula for a fun monthly comic creation club at Hackney Central Library and explore comic-making using different art techniques. Lily Ash Sakula is an artist from South London who makes comics, animation and illustration. They often work collaboratively with a wide range of communities, creating space for chaotic fertility and collective brilliance. Lily is interested in capturing instances of joy, flashes of excitement and glimpses of practical utopias; creating magical spaces in which social norms can be broken. No experience necessary, just bring your imagination!

Tuesday, 19th of August

Summer Workshop: Make a Mini Comic 2pm – 3.30pm, Cartoon Museum 63 Wells St, Noho

Lots of comic creators got started by making mini-comics. Learn how to create your own characters and draw them into a special booklet that you'll easily be able to make copies of to give to your friends.

Wednesday, 20th of August

Summer Workshop: Create a Comic Strip 11am – 12.30pm, Cartoon Museum 63 Wells St, Noho

Learn how to design your own cartoon characters and then draw them in a one-page comic strip story. Study best ways and bad ways to draw pictures for comics, and how to do proper speech bubbles. Great for beginners, and fun for those with a little more experience.

Summer Workshop: Spider Potato 2pm-3.30pm, Cartoon Museum 63 Wells St, Noho

A special fun workshop for children aged 5-7. They must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian (at no extra cost). In this session we'll draw some famous superhero faces using simple lines and shapes. Then we'll create a silly superhero and draw it onto a blank Marvel-style cover.

A special fun workshop for children aged 5-7. They must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian (at no extra cost). In this session we'll draw some famous superhero faces using simple lines and shapes. Then we'll create a silly superhero and draw it onto a blank Marvel-style cover.

Thursday, 21st of August

MarkMakerz IRL: Alternative Life Drawing, 6.30-8.30pm, Proposition Studios, Cambridge Heath Road

Friday, 22nd of August

Cindy And Biscuit Vol 2 launch with Dan White, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm

Cindy and Biscuit are back! Our favourite monster-fighting duo by the incredible Dan White is getting a second stand alone collection from the mighty Oni Press! We've got Dan joining us for a launch party celebrating its release on. Oh and did we mention we have an exclusive signed bookplate for this volume?!?

Friday, 22nd of August

Go-Man, Champion Of The Earth launch with Hamish Steele, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho , 7-9pm

Gosh! Comics is pleased to let you know we'll be hosting a launch party with the supremely talented creator of Deadendia, Hamish Steele, for his newest comic Go-Man: Champion of Earth on

Comic and Manga Creators Group London , 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington "If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry." Summer Workshop: Mythical Manga 11am – 12.30pm, Cartoon Museum 63 Wells St, Noho

Manga and anime are filled with dragons, humans that turn into dragons, and other strange and wonderful creatures. In this workshop you'll learn how to draw different types and feature them in a page of story artwork.

Manga and anime are filled with dragons, humans that turn into dragons, and other strange and wonderful creatures. In this workshop you'll learn how to draw different types and feature them in a page of story artwork. Summer Workshop: Comics Masterclass with James Turner of The Phoenix Comic and Star Cat, Cartoon Museum 63 Wells St, Noho

To celebrate our current 'Cats in Cartoons' exhibition we thought who better to come and put on a workshop than the creator of Star Cat? James Turner is an illustrator, cartoonist and comic writer. His works The Super Animal Adventure Squad and Star Cat have been published in The David Fickling Comic and The Phoenix respectively. He also created the webcomic The Unfeasible Adventures of Beaver and Steve and the hilarious Toby and the Pixies. In this workshop, James will show you how to come up with your own brand new comic characters, and how to bring those characters to life in a comic. You'll learn all the secrets of making great comics, from character design to speech bubbles, and have a lot of fun along the way! Places on all workshops are limited, so advance booking is essential.

Saturday, 23rd of August

Monday, 25th of August

Relaxed Mondays, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho

"Our free Relaxed Monday events have been specifically designed for children and young people with autism spectrum conditions or sensory processing differences."

Tuesday, 26th of August

Summer Workshop: Manga 11am – 12.30pm, Cartoon Museum 63 Wells St, Noho

Whether you're new to the world of Japanese comics, or if you love manga and anime characters and would like to create your own, we'll be looking at the basics of drawing manga, creating our own character, and then featuring them in a page of manga front cover artwork

Summer Workshop: Create a Comic Strip 2pm – 3.30pm, Cartoon Museum 63 Wells St, Noho

Learn how to design your own cartoon characters and then draw them in a one-page comic strip story. Study best ways and bad ways to draw pictures for comics, and how to do proper speech bubbles. Great for beginners, and fun for those with a little more experience.

Learn how to design your own cartoon characters and then draw them in a one-page comic strip story. Study best ways and bad ways to draw pictures for comics, and how to do proper speech bubbles. Great for beginners, and fun for those with a little more experience.

Wednesday, 27th of August

African Superheroes Day at Fulham Palace, Bishop's Avenue, 2-4pm.

This mini film/animation festival for 6–60-year-olds, will feature a variety of African-themed cartoons and authentic lBack history which tell tales of, Magical Nigerian women warriors, Anansi the West African Folk Hero, The story of Ogun and Oshun, Teenage black superheroes, Marvel's 'borrowing' of real African history, the suppression of positive Black images and more. This is an interactive 2 hour presentation consisting of short clips of Black history and comics knowledge.

We're extremely excited to announce a signing for the "World's Goofiest Magazine" with GOOF creator and curator Marc Jackson along with GOOF contributor Tor Freeman to celebrate its spectacular second issue. GOOF is an anthology of short humour comics, packed from front to back with wacky jokes and refined cartoon excellence. GOOF 2 brings us stories from Hilary Barta, Tor Freeman, Mat Greaves, Asimina Hollingworth, Mister Hope, Eliza Kinkz, James Kochalka, Jim Medway, Barbara Niig, Johnny Ryan, Tom Scioli, Rachael Smith, Lew Stringer and Marc himself.

Summer Workshop: Make a Mini Comic 11am – 12.30pm, Cartoon Museum 63 Wells St, Noho

Lots of comic creators got started by making mini-comics. Learn how to create your own characters and draw them into a special booklet that you'll easily be able to make copies of to give to your friends.

Summer Workshop: Caricatures Fun with Faces 2pm-15.30pm , Cartoon Museum 63 Wells St, Noho

Using simple lines and shapes, draw some famous comic characters and real-life people as cartoons. Learn special techniques for drawing cartoon faces, and take part in a fun competition where you could win a special prize!

Using simple lines and shapes, draw some famous comic characters and real-life people as cartoons. Learn special techniques for drawing cartoon faces, and take part in a fun competition where you could win a special prize!

Wednesday, 27th of August

Comica Social Club, The Clore Ballroom, Royal Festival Hall, South Bank. 6pm onwards

"Our monthly meetup is all about informality and fun. You can chat, greet, gossip, and network with like-minded folks. Share your latest creations, grand plans, or impressive wants lists (but we might run away!) or explore what's new in the reading nook. If you know no one, look for the Man in the Orange Fez, and he will introduce you to new friends."

Thursday, 28th of August

Summer Workshop: 28th August – Marc Jackson Masterclass 2pm-3.30pm

Beano and Phoenix artist Marc Jackson brings his 'Marc Makes Comics' workshop to The Cartoon Museum! Whether you want to draw skateboarding rabbits, talking lettuces, dogs that drink coffee or any other madcap characters, Marc will show you how to create your own hilarious comic strips. He'll also be signing some of his latest comics and books.

MarkMakerz IRL: Alternative Life Drawing, 6.30-8.30pm, Proposition Studios, Cambridge Heath Road

Friday, 29th of August

Drink And Draw For Gosh!Fest Small Prestival, Gosh Comics then Royal George pub, Soho, 6.30pm onwards

We'll be joined by our resident cartoonist Mark Stafford. Join us at the shop from 6.30pm to take part. We'll host an evening of drawing with our guest comic artists, all while having a few drinks together, alcholic and non alcholic.

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 30th of August

Gosh!Fest: A Small Presstival, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 11am-6pm We'll be hosting over 40 guests featuring the country's most talented cartoonists, up and comers who have barely published their first zine to grizzled vets who remember the days of Fast Fiction and Thought Bubble in Leeds! We'll be hosting local artists and comic makers from across the country. Throughout the day, we'll have several group signings back-to-back where you can meet the artists, check out their work and treat yourself to some damn good comics! They'll be zines, books, prints, badges, stickers, window painting and more! This'll be a day to discover new talent and support your favourites, many of whom will be launching brand new publications. Throughout the day, our guests will even be working on a comic together, right in front of your very eyes! To get your hands on the comic our guests make, we'll have a stamp card system, one stamp per signing attended, and if you get four or more you get a copy free!

11-12: Will Hedgeland, Ky Lawrence, Jesse Kay, Amelie Ryder-Potter, Kiera Won, Francis Todd, Yetunde Ekuntuyi

12-1: Rin Edwards, Sar Cousins, Beatrijs Brouwer, Chris King, Rein Lee, Joe Stone, B.Mure

1-2: Shuning Ji, Beck Kubrick, Jim Hemmingfield, John Powell Jones, Molly Stocks, R.E. Burke, Emilia McKenzie

2-3: Josh Hicks, Clio Isadora, Ferry Gouw, Shane Mellise, Fred Lanka, Leo Fox, Ed Firth

3-4: Peony Gent, Ed Stockham, Claude TC, Timothy Winchester, Will Humberstone, Jade King, Lando

4-5: Adam Falp, Michael D. Kennedy, Henry Widdicombe, Henry McCausland, Kai Reynolds, Rebecca K Jones, Peter Morey

5-6: Sean Azzopardi, Gareth Hopkins, Douglas Noble, Mark Stafford, Dan White, Fraser Geesin, Patrick Wray

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Ongoing Exhibitions

Samuel Ojo's Ìrìn Àjò, Cartoon Musuem, Wells St, Noho, until 29th November

A display of the work of Samuel Ojo based on his experiences as a migrant in the UK. The works combine personal narratives and policy critique, speaking truth to power while capturing the humour and hope embedded in migrant life. The exhibition seeks to reframe the migrant not as a burden, but as a contributor, cultural bridge, and human being deserving of dignity.

Cats In Cartoons, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, until 7th September

From Garfield to Simon's Cat, Krazy Kat to Bagpuss and everything in between, there is a long line of iconic cartoon cats. For the first time, The Cartoon Museum is collecting many of the greatest cats to grace or comics, newspapers and magazines to explore why people love cats so much and what cats tell us about life. Featuring works by artists such as Louis Wain, Ronald Searle, Heath Robinson, Wendy Eastwood, Simon Tofield, Anthony Smith, Gemma Correll, Natty Peterkin and Hunt Emerson – and more!

