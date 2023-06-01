Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In June 2023 Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for June 2023, kicks off with a signing at Gosh Comics tonight with Gilbert Hernandez.

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for June 2023, kicks off with a signing at Gosh Comics tonight with Love And Rockets creator Gilbert Hernandez, alongside the remains of the half term comic book creating workshops.

Thursday, 1st of June

Gilbert Hernandez signing at Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 6-7pm

We're going to have an exclusive print straight from the covers of Blubber and signed by Gilbert too! We'll have Gilbert here on Thursday 1st June, from 6-7pm. You'll be able to pre-order a signed copy of this print from our website for mail order or for collection by following the link here.

Troopers Soho, from 7pm. Those who know, know.

May Half Term Comic Club Age 7-14, Fortismere School, Tetherdown £80

INTRODUCTION: Overview of comics and cartoon history and how they been used as tools for storytelling and communication over the years. BASIC ANATOMY: Showing how the human body works and is designed to move. CHARACTER DESIGN: How to work up designs for different types of characters and how they fit into the stories you want to tell. STORYTELLING: Overview of comics storytelling, layout and structure. SCRIPTING & LETTERING: A look at the basics of comics scriptwriting and how to produce clear lettering by hand for comics. COLOURING: An exploration of different colouring techniques (including, if possible, computer colouring). COMIC STRIP: Using the skills gathered so far, students will work on their own comic stories. COMPLETE FINISHED COMIC: By the end of the course each student will produce their own complete 8 – 12 page comic strip.

Half Term Workshop – Multiverse Madness, 11am-12,30pm, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, ages 8-12, £12

What if there's another you living in another dimension? Perhaps in this other world you are a pirate, or an astronaut, a mermaid, a superhero, or something else. Let's have fun finding out in a comic strip!

Half Term Workshop – Make a Mini-Comic, 2pm-3,30pm, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, ages 8-14, £12

Lots of comic creators got started by making mini-comics. Learn how to create your own characters and draw them into a special booklet that you'll easily be ale to make copies of to give to your friends.

Talk – "Futures Past" – A Journey Through the World of Gerry Anderson's Comics: Featuring Lee Sullivan and Jamie Anderson! 6-8pm, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, ages 8-

Blast off into an unforgettable evening at The Cartoon Museum, as we welcome the renowned comic artist Lee Sullivan and the legendary Gerry Anderson's son, Jamie Anderson, for an exclusive fireside chat! This ticketed event, titled "Futures Past," will take you on a fascinating journey through the iconic TV Century 21 comic and the visionary comics of the Gerry Anderson series. Dive into the captivating world of Thunderbirds, Stingray, Captain Scarlet, and more, as Lee and Jamie delve into the artistry, storytelling, and cultural impact of these timeless classics. Get a glimpse of the creative process behind the scenes, learn about the legacy of the Anderson universe, and even discover some lesser-known gems from the various Anderson series! Following a riveting 45-minute discussion, the floor will open for a live Q&A session, giving you the opportunity to engage with Lee and Jamie directly. Don't miss this unique chance to explore the past and future of the Gerry Anderson universe! Book your tickets now for an out-of-this-world experience, and prepare to embark on a thrilling adventure through the comics that shaped the future of science fiction and captured the imaginations of generations. The countdown has begun – secure your seat at "Futures Past" today!

Friday, 2nd of June

Half Term Workshop – Manga, 11am-12,30pm, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, ages 8-14, £12

Whether you're new to the world of Japanese comics, or if you love Manga and Anime characters and would like to create your own, we'll be looking at the basics of drawing Manga, creating our own character, and then featuring them in a page of Manga artwork.

Half Term Workshop – Advanced Manga, 2pm-3,30pm, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, ages 8-14, £12

If you love Manga and Anime characters and would like to create your own, here's where you'll learn how to draw faces, expressions, bodies and clothing, and then feature your character in a Manga story page of artwork.

London One Piece Anime and Manga Meetup Group, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, 7.15-9.15pm.

"Come join us to talk about the latest One Piece episodes, Chapters, Theories, Projects, Games and more at London Meltdown Bar. After you are invited to stay at Karaoke Night and have fun!"

May Half Term Comic Club Age 7-14, Fortismere School, Tetherdown £80

Saturday, 3rd of June

Planet Ardbeg Day 2023 -The Light Bar & Dining, 233 Shoreditch High Street, Shoreditch, 2-7pm, £40

Ardbeg Day is the biggest date in the whisky calendar. It brings together an insanely committed group that lives and breaths Ardbeg. This year showcases the creativity of Ardbeg with the launch of our new limited edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Heavy Vapours – Ardbeg's first whisky to have been distilled without a purifier. Every year, Ardbeg Day stretches the brand universe with a new theme. This year's theme is Detective Noir, which will explore the graphic novel playground and a whole new universe of Planet Ardbeg. The mystery of what happened to the untamed purifier, responsible for maintaining the balance between extreme peat and floral fruitiness, remains unsolved. Ardbeg invites whisky lovers to locate the elusive purifier in this year's immersive 'Detective Noir' Planet Ardbeg celebrations at The Light Bar on Shoreditch High Street, where guests can expect to be fully immersed into the world of Planet Ardbeg as they embark upon their mission through a series of activities. Through solving riddles and cracking codes hidden amongst Planet Ardbeg graffiti, working with an investigative journalist in the Ardbeg Times office, and taking part in an exclusive Heavy Vapours whisky tasting with Agent 46, consumers will work to find the missing purifier and claim exclusive Ardbeg Day prizes.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Sunday, 4th of June

Manga Club! TCR Bar, 183 Tottenham Court Road, 1.30-3.30pm.

"If you love manga then please join us for our weekly manga meetups, where we basically just sit, chat and read manga! We will not focus on one specific book/comic like a typical book club. In this meetup, you can BYOM (bring your own manga) or read one from the selection we will bring. See this as an opportunity to discover, recommend or simply enjoy Japanese comics with like-minded people!"

Monday, 5th of June

Relaxed Mondays, 11am-1.30pm & 2.30-5pm, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, Free.

Our sessions (Morning: 11.30am – 1.30pm and Afternoon: 2.30pm-5.00pm) include a cartooning workshop with our cartooning expert (best for ages 8-14) that you can dip in and out of as you feel comfortable. We also have a self-guided trail around the museum (all ages) that you can take without the normal amount of guests in the space. Guests can use the session anyway they please and go at their own pace. Our cartoonist-in-residence, Jadore will also be in attendance at some of the sessions to offer more cartooning insight. You can see more of his work here. Drinks and snacks will be available and all family members are welcome to come. We do ask that you book a FREE ticket space for EVERY person who will be attending the museum in your group just so that we can monitor the number of guests at each workshop. This is to keep the space very relaxed and not overcrowded so that no one is overwhelmed.

Tuesday, 6th of June

Social Stories and Comic Strip Conversations, Whitefield Academy Trust, MacDonald Road, Walthamstow, 1.30-3.30pm £15

Part of the SENDsuccess Training Programme – Summer Term 2023 collection. This training will include an introduction to both strategies and when and how to use them. The training will also demonstrate why these approaches help autistic pupils. The course will give you an opportunity to write a story that you can use in school. Suitable for all staff working with pupils with autism in primary and secondary school.

Wednesday, 7th of June

Reads June, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7pm

Summer time is here and we're kicking it up a notch with a book that's part Battle Royale, part The Golden Girls and all comic book awesomeness. This June Team Reads is mixing it up with GOLDEN RAGE Vol.1, an ongoing series from the dream team of Chrissy Williams, Lauren Knight, Sofie Dodgson and Becca Carey. In a not too distant dystopian future ladies of a certain age have been deemed useless to society. Abandoned on a remote island they'll find themselves forced to form uneasy alliances, make delicious desserts and occasionally fight to the death. It's probably the type of retirement we can all hope to look forward to. As always this book is available from our friends at Gosh Comics with the discount code READSJUNE23. We'll see you all same time, same place, at the best comic store in the multiverse. Excelsior!

Dan Dare – Pilot of the Futures walking tour at Dragon Café in the City, Shoe Lane Library, 1 Little New Street, City of London, Free, 12.15-1.15pm. Focus on this fantasy Eagle comic hero of the 1950s. Discover links to Shoe Lane, and to at least one iconic, City leader, in mental health support. With references to the social and political transformations sweeping post war Britain. With Lester Hillman, Writer & City Walks Guide. Start and finish at Shoe Lane Library, with a short walk exploring nearby landmarks.

Comic Cartoons at Dragon Café in the City, Shoe Lane Library, 1 Little New Street, City of London, Free, 1.30-2.30pm

Fancy having a go at your own comic cartoons? Illustrator & writer Richy K Chandler will show you how.

Saturday, 10th of June

Claudia Christian Signing Claudia Christian's Dark Legacies #1, Forbidden Planet, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden, 3-5pm.

Babylon 5 star Claudia Christian will be signing copies of her debut comic book series Claudia Christian's Dark Legacies. Signed photos will also be available for purchase at the event, and selfies will be free with every comic bought, while stocks last. The Expanse meets the Terminator meet Blade Runner in this hard hitting action sci-fi thriller created by Babylon 5 actor Claudia Christian. At this point in time Earth is emerging from a dystopian past, moving from a brutal governmental regime to democracy. Commander Jessica Steele finds herself caught in a web of intrigue as the legacies of the totalitarian past surround her. Dark secrets are uncovered and all hell is let loose in this all action blockbuster, with pulse pounding art by 2000AD, DC Comics and Marvel Comics artist Staz Johnson. We meet a vengeful cyborg, secretive scientists and good old fashioned heroes in this first issue, ending in a character reveal that'll make picking up issue #2 a no brainer.

Creating Comics and Graphic Novels at Goldsmiths, University of London, Deptford, £300

Learn how to capture stories through pictures on this practical course led by multi-award-winning author and illustrator Alexis Deacon. This 6-week live and online course explores what makes a compelling comic and graphic novel, and will help you take the first steps towards making an original story of your own creation.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Friday, 16th of June

Nikesh Shukla signing at Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7-9pm

Pavitr Prabhakar, the Spider-Man of India, swings his way back onto our shelves with a brand new issue of Spider-Man: India! We're thrilled to be welcoming the writer, Nikesh Shukla, to the shop for a launch party. You can pre-order a signed copy of the issue from our website for mail-order or collection by clicking here.

London One Piece Anime and Manga Meetup Group, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, 7.15-9.15pm.

"Come join us to talk about the latest One Piece episodes, Chapters, Theories, Projects, Games and more at London Meltdown Bar. After you are invited to stay at Karaoke Night and have fun!"

Saturday, 17th of June

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Creating Comics and Graphic Novels at Goldsmiths, University of London, Deptford, £300

Learn how to capture stories through pictures on this practical course led by multi-award-winning author and illustrator Alexis Deacon. This 6-week live and online course explores what makes a compelling comic and graphic novel, and will help you take the first steps towards making an original story of your own creation.

Sunday, 18th of June

Manga Club! TCR Bar, 183 Tottenham Court Road, 1.30-3.30pm.

"If you love manga then please join us for our weekly manga meetups, where we basically just sit, chat and read manga! We will not focus on one specific book/comic like a typical book club. In this meetup, you can BYOM (bring your own manga) or read one from the selection we will bring. See this as an opportunity to discover, recommend or simply enjoy Japanese comics with like-minded people!"

Saturday, 24th of June

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Creating Comics and Graphic Novels at Goldsmiths, University of London, Deptford, £300

Learn how to capture stories through pictures on this practical course led by multi-award-winning author and illustrator Alexis Deacon. This 6-week live and online course explores what makes a compelling comic and graphic novel, and will help you take the first steps towards making an original story of your own creation.

Sunday, 25th of June

London Comic Mart June 2023 The London Comic Mart; an established event that's been running for over 30 years in one form or another, longer than I have been in London. The Royal National Hotel, Bedford Way, 11-4pm, £5 before noon, free after.

Wednesday, 28th of June

Stripped Back: a comic making workshop. Jam bookshop, 61a Hackney Road, Shoreditch £12

Come and take part in a thrilling crime themed comic-making workshop! Jam bookshop hosts a workshop covering the basics of small-press comic-making and storytelling. The first part of the workshop is a warm up: Using the theme of 'crime' and with prompts, you will make a 3 panel comic to grasp the storytelling skill of middle- start- end. Linear story creation can sometimes lead to unguided narrative and leak ending, so the workshop will exploring working in a non-linear structure.

Friday, 30th of June

The Midnight Babies Launch Party eith Isabel Greenberg, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7-9pm

Catch some ZZZs with us and Isabel Greenberg to celebrate the release of her newest children's book, The Midnight Babies. Isabel is an award-winning comic artist who is very much treasured here at Gosh! with previous best-selling titles such as The Encyclopedia of Early Earth and The Glass Town. You can pre-order a signed copy of Isabel's new book from our website for collection or mail order by clicking here.

London One Piece Anime and Manga Meetup Group, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, 7.15-9.15pm.

"Come join us to talk about the latests One Piece episodes, Chapters, Theories, Projects, Games and more at London Meltdown Bar. After you are invited to stay at Karaoke Night and have fun!"

Ongoing Exhibitions

Gerry Anderson's Century 21, until 4th of June, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho.

Gerry Anderson revolutionised the world of puppetry with his advanced technique of Supermarionation in the 60s but his innovation didn't stop there. To capitalise on the nationwide obsession with this new and interesting style of television, the weekly comic in a newspaper format TV Century 21 was launched! This exhibition at the Cartoon Museum will take visitors back in time to a more magical period of retro-futuristic glitz, glamour and adventure, showcasing classic comic artwork based on the worlds of Gerry Anderson. It's an opportunity to relive the nostalgia of crowding around worn-out comics and dodgy TV sets, and to pay homage to the man who raised generations of children from the 60s to the 2000s on tales of science fiction and intrigue.

Norman Thelwell Saves the Planet to September 3rd, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho.

Published in 1971, The Effluent Society by Norman Thelwell spoke about modern life and how the progress of humanity has led to us having an impact on the world. Many climate experts have struggled to instill the same love for our natural world that his work was able to. In his own words: 'I was a sort of an unofficial country cartoonist, doing funny drawings that involved birds, cattle, pigs and poultry. One day I did a pony drawing and it was like striking a sensitive nerve. The response was instantaneous.' Thelwell's love for the countryside was front and centre in The Effluent Society and his opinions were quite forward-thinking. His words and art read as a hilarious but heartfelt message to look after the spaces we love and the world we live in, and in many ways predicted the issues that we face in 2023 and beyond. The Cartoon Museum is celebrating this important work in 2023 to coincide with the 100th anniversary of Thelwell's birth and Methuen Publishing re-releasing the book over 50 years since it was first written. This year, The Cartoon Museum takes the torch that Thelwell was trying to pass on. There's a fine history of cartooning being used for public messaging whether that be for health of the body, mind or planet. That's because where some more scientific communication may be harder to decipher, cartoons are and always will be accessible and engaging. We've come together with a number of modern day cartoonists and environmentalists to create art and messages about what needs to be done to support climate recovery and carbon neutrality across Britain and the world. We will display their work alongside alongside a bounty of original Thelwell cartoons, plus some of his countryside watercolours and original art materials and references, to inspire the next generation of doodlers and "direct-actioners" to pick up their notebooks and make a change. Because we think Thelwell was right. And we believe he, and you, could save the world. We've also used this opportunity to change how we do things here in The Cartoon Museum. So far, we have:

Elected a Green Guardian for the museum!

Been selected to participate in London Mayor Sadiq Khan's Business Climate Challenge!

Used a carbon tracker to see how much effect on the planet each of our exhibitions is making!

Designed the exhibition with sustainability in mind, using as many recycled or re-used materials as possible!

