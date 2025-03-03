Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: gosh, london

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In March 2025

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In March 2025, from signings to conventions, to reading groups, to workshops to launch events

The slightly late new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for March 2025, with a Cartoon Museum fundraiser, signings with Becki Barnicoat, Fumio Obata, Tor Freeman, Nicola Kent, and Balthazar Pagani at Gosh Comics and Ryan Parrott at Forbidden Planet, comic cons at Elstree, Hemel Hempstead and Norwood Junction. Oh and the London Book Fair is in town…

Thursday, 6th of March

Troopers, Noho, from 6pm. Those who know, go. New location for 2025.

The Cartoon Museum Fundraiser, The Fitzrovia Chapel, Noho, 6.30 – 8.30pm

The Trustees of The Cartoon Museum are hosting a champagne reception at The Fitzrovia Chapel to raise funds to support the Museum and we would be delighted if you would like to join us. We are also delighted to be welcoming Alice Loxton as our guest speaker. Auction Lots: Morten Morland, original cartoon, Two week stay at Villa Lina, Osses, 64780, Pyrennes Atlantique, France, Peter Brookes, original cartoon, One week stay Chalet Apartment Gstaad, Switzerland, sleeps six, Steve Bell, original cartoon, One week stay Holiday House, Puffins, Porthcothan Bay, North Cornwall, sleeps fourteen, Ralph Steadman, original illustration/cartoon, suprirse lot. Tickets £75

Friday, 7th of March

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 8th of March

How to be a Manga Artist Signing With Fumio Obata and Balthazar Pagani, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 1-2pm.

We're thrilled to announce a very special signing with Fumio Obata and Balthazar Pagani! After How to a Draw a Graphic Novel, writer Balthazar Pagani shines a spotlight on the Japanese world of comics in How to be a Manga Artist! Joining Balthazar for the signing is the incredible artist Fumio Obata, renowned for his amazing comic, Just So Happens.

Ryan Parrott Signing Rogue Sun, Forbidden Planet, Covent Garden, 1-2pm.

Yesterday: New Orleans' greatest hero, ROGUE SUN, was murdered. Today: rebellious teenager DYLAN SIEGEL discovers that Rogue Sun was his estranged father, Marcus — and that he's inherited his father's mantle. Tasked with protecting our world from the forces of the supernatural — and solving his father's murder — Dylan will be forced to come to terms with the man he's spent the majority of his life hating.

Elstree Film & Comic Convention, Allum Manor House & Hall, Borehamwood 10am-5pm

Get ready for Elstree-con Star Wars & Sci-Fi Funday – the ultimate celebration of movies, comics, and pop culture! Immerse yourself in a galaxy of lightsaber battles, exclusive collectibles, and epic cosplay!

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Tuesday, 11th of March

The biggest book fair the UK has to offer, with plenty of graphic novel and comic book publishers present.

Wednesday, 12th of March

The biggest book fair the UK has to offer, with plenty of graphic novel and comic book publishers present.

Reads February, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm.

Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees by Patrick Horvath, and use code READSMAR25 on the Gosh website for a discount.

Thursday, 13th of March

Cry When the Baby Cries Launch Party With Becky Barnicoat, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm.

We're crying, but they're tears of excitement! We're so excited to announce a launch party with Becky Barnicoat to celebrate her brand new book from Jonathan Cape, Cry When the Baby Cries!

The biggest book fair the UK has to offer, with plenty of graphic novel and comic book publishers present.

Creating The Seamaiden's Odyssey: A Glimpse Behind the Scenes, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 6.30pm.

There are a lot of people involved in the creation of a book, and for this event we've invited TWICE Carnegie Medal-winning author of over 60 books for adults and children, Berlie Doherty, and illustrator Tamsin Rosewell, to tell us what goes on behind the scenes. If you're keen to find out more about how publishing works, this is a great opportunity to hear all about it. There will be time for questions.

Saturday, 15th of March

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Wednesday, 19th of March

Comic Book Your Heritage! Senate House Library, Seng Tee Lee Seminar Room, Malet Street, Noho 5-7.30pm

Join us for this exciting workshop, "Comic Book Your Heritage"! This unique workshop invites you to explore and celebrate your cultural heritage through the art of comic storytelling. Part one of the workshop will include a discussion about the comics, which appear in the Senate House Library exhibition – In the Grip of Change: The Caribbean and its British Diaspora – and their broader connection to the historical use of comics in the Caribbean. This discussion will be led by comic writer, Colleen Douglas, whose own work has been influenced by a long tradition of comics as a form of communication, educational, and cultural transmission in Guyana. In part two, attendees will learn how to transform their heritage stories into a visually captivating collaborative comic under the guidance of illustrator, Salina Jane. As part of this exercise, you are invited to bring along one or two small objects that you feel connects you to your heritage to inspire your comic book illustration. This is an opportunity to share your interest in heritage, and to connect with others who share a passion for comics, art, and storytelling, or for simply trying out something new!

Cat and Dumpling: Home Sweet Home Launch Party With Nicola Kent, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm.

We're thrilled to announce a launch party with Nicola Kent to celebrate the release of Cat and Dumpling: Home Sweet Home! Nicola will be signing copies and celebrating the release of Cat and Dumpling.

Friday, 21st of March

COAG Comics Presents: The Lifeline Conversations Launch, Kindred, Queen Caroline Street, Hammersmith 6-11pm

Our first-ever London event to introduce the Lifeline Workshops—an initiative designed to encourage more black blood donors. COAG Comics invites you to The Lifeline Launch, a special event showcasing the power blood donation has to those who need it – a kind gesture that is often a lifeline to most. This evening will introduce the Lifeline Workshops, spotlight The Crisis Saga: Lifeline Link comic, and feature an exclusive screening of The Lifeline Conversations documentary. Through engaging discussions and a fundraising initiative for people living with sickle cell in Nigeria, we aim to inspire action and build meaningful collaborations. Writers, illustrators, filmmakers, and content creators—if you're interested in how comics and multimedia can drive real change, come join the conversation!

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 22nd of March

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Sunday 23rd of March

Anatomy for Comics, Graphic Novels, and Sequential Art, Candid Arts Trust, Islington, 10am-4pm

One day workshop at Candid Arts with tutor Dolph van Eden. In Studio and on Zoom with different camera angles. In Studio: £65. Zoom: £55

Yo Comics! Fair, Stanley Arts, Norwood Junction, 11am-5pm

Yo Comics! The first South London comics & zine fair for kids, where kids will also be selling and making comics of their own. And it's all free! The fair is free entry, family-friendly and full of fun things to do! So you can bring along the whole family. Join free comics and art workshops, enter free super-cool giveaways, AND meet some of your favourite kids comic book creators! Meet Brilliant Kids Comics Creators: We will be joined by stars from the Phoenix Comic, and published authors of your favourite comic books! Meet Gary Northfield (Julius Zebra, Derek the Sheep), Neill Cameron (Mega Robo Bros, Donut Squad), Tor Freeman (Toucan Brothers, Welcome to Oddleigh, Sigismond the Lizard Wizard) and many more. In addition we will be joined by The Cartoon Museum, Comics Youth, and other brilliant comics educators. Comics for Kids by Kids: In a first for comics fairs, young people will also be joining us to sell their comics. We've invited local schools and youth groups.

The 100% guaranteed guide to making a story with Woodrow Phoenix! Stanley Arts, Norwood Junction, 1-2pm

The super simple, can't fail, 100% guaranteed guide to making a story that works every time with Woodrow Phoenix!Woodrow Phoenix is a writer, artist, and graphic designer based in London. His award-winning work has appeared in national newspapers, magazines and books across the UK, Europe, the USA and Japan, and in television projects for Walt Disney and Cartoon Network. His most recent book for children, Donny Digits: Heroes, Heists and Hot Dogs was published in October 2021. This event is for children aged 7-14 years old.

Making Comics Together with Neill Cameron and Logan Cameron, Stanley Arts, Norwood Junction, 3-4pm

If there's one thing more fun than making comics, it's making comics TOGETHER – sharing ideas and jokes with friends and family and drawing fun stuff to make each other laugh. This workshop explores the joy of collaboration in comics, with Neill Cameron (creator of Mega Robo Bros and Donut Squad) and Logan Cameron (writer of The Villinoos in the Phoenix). WARNING, may contain robots, aliens, donuts and / or bagels. This event is for children aged 7-14 years old.

Hemel Hempstead Comic Con, Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre, Park Road Hemel Hempstead 10am-4pm

Come and spend the day immersed in Comic Con culture with lots of people dressed as their favourite characters. We also have Retro gaming, facepainting, board and card gmaing areas, movie cars on display and lots of exhibitors selling everything from Star Wars to Stranger Things. A family friendly, great value for money event where everyone is welcome :-)

Wednesday, 26th of March

Comica Social Club, The Clore Ballroom, Royal Festival Hall, South Bank. 6pm onwards

"Our monthly meetup is all about informality and fun. You can chat, greet, gossip, and network with like-minded folks. Share your latest creations, grand plans, or impressive wants lists (but we might run away!) or explore what's new in the reading nook. If you know no one, look for the Man in the Orange Fez, and he will introduce you to new friends."

Thursday, 27th of March

Boss of the Underworld Launch Party With Tor Freeman, Gosh Comics, Soho, 7-9pm.

Gosh! couldn't be happier to welcome back the unparalleled cartooning talent that is Tor Freeman who will be launching her new childrens comic Boss of the Underworld, published by Hachette.

The Windsor Tapestry closing event and book launch, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 6.30-9.30pm

Come and join us for one last look at Steve Bell's masterful tapestry illustrating the life and times of our King Charles. Dress in your most Royal finery. Make a crown, have a drink at the bar and listen to Steve Bell himself – a King of political cartooning! Plus we will be officially launching Steve's new book If… Stands Up published by Verso.

Friday, 28th of March

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 29th of March

Making Graphic Novels! with Vivian Truong at Deptford Lounge, 9 Giffin Street, Deptford 4-5pm

Part of the Deptford Literature Festival. From a blank script to a fully illustrated book, young creators can learn tips and techniques on how to create comics and how to turn them into a book. The workshop is taught by professional comic artist Vivian Truong with several years of experience within the comic industry. This one-hour workshop teaches young creators on how to get started in making comics. It'll cover the basics of creating a comic and how they can turn it into a book. After learning the techniques on how to get started, participants will have a chance to practice making their own, guided by experienced artist Vivian Truong. This workshop will teach fundamental skills that young creatives can carry with them to help inspire them to create stories and explore their imaginations. For ages 12-18.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Sunday, 30th of March

London Comic Book Mart, The Royal National Hotel, Russell Square, Bloomsbury, 11am – 4pm, Free Entry from 12 noon, £5 before

Ongoing Exhibitions

The Windsor Tapestry by Steve Bell, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, until the 27th of March 2025

Join us this winter at a very new Royal exhibition looking back at the life of King Charles III, as told through the sharp pen of Steve Bell! For the past forty years, legendary British political cartoonist Steve Bell has been caricaturing Charles and the Royal family. Steve Bell's The Windsor Tapestry brings together 98 of these cartoons into a 28-metre-long fabric tapestry telling a visual history of Charles III (in the same way the Bayeux Tapestry told the story of King Harold II and King William I, but with a lot less arrows through eyes) from 1980 to the present day, and will be exhibited alongside original artworks from Steve's career, and other artists' depictions of King Charles, including Gerald Scarfe and Kathryn Lamb. The tapestry was originally exhibited in October 2023 as part of the 42nd annual Festival of Caricature at the Centre International de la Caricature, du Dessin de Presse et d'Humour in St Just Le Martel near Limoges in France.

PositiveNegatives exhibition, Stories of Migration, Brunei Gallery SOAS, Thornhaugh Street, Russell Square, until 22nd March.

Stories of Migration celebrates 12 years of innovative storytelling from SOAS-based, not-for-profit organisation, PositiveNegatives. They specialise in transforming academic research into illustrated stories to engage a wider audience. This often involves collaborating with international teams of artists and writers to produce original comics and animations. The effectiveness of this approach has led to partnerships with prestigious universities across the world, including: SOAS, Sussex, UCL, Coventry, Max Planck Institute, Harvard and the Peace Research Institute Oslo, along with organisations such as the United Nations, Open Society Foundations, Nobel Peace Centre, The Guardian and the BBC. While the portfolio of work spans many topics and global issues, migration has been a recurring theme. This exhibition provides a rare insight into the process of creating these pieces, from initial research to scripting and storyboarding, and finally the finished artwork. It presents some of the most powerful projects PositiveNegatives has produced, shining a light on issues such as the Sri Lankan conflict and Global South to South migration. Drawing from under-heard voices, including migrants themselves, it explores questions such as:

Why do people move across borders?

What are the personal, social and economic forces that shape their decisions?

What perils do they face on their journeys?

And how can they build a new life in a new country?

The exhibition also launches PositiveNegatives' latest initiative, Animated Learning, which builds on the essence of each project to develop inspiring educational resources for students and educators. Schools will be encouraged to visit the exhibition to engage with the subject matter and help shape the future of Animated Learning.

