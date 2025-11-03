Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In November 2025

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: cartoon museum, forbidden planet, Gaza, gosh comics, joe sacco, london, palestine

This is Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for November 2025, is jam packed with London Comic Con Winter 2025 on the same weekend as everyone goes to Thought Bubble in Harrogate. Gosh Comics has so many signings, Forbidden Planet has a few too, Joe Sacco comes to town for talks and signings before Thought Bubble, and the Cartoon Museum looks at Palestine in cartoons right now.

Monday, 3rd of November

Wednesday, 5th of November

Kev F's Comic Art Masterclass – Wood Green Library, 10.30am and at 2pm

Fun for ages 7 & up! Make a comic with Kev F Sutherland of Beano & Marvel fame. Take away a comic & a caricature in just two brilliant hours

Thursday, 6th of November

Troopers , Soho, from 6pm. Those who know, go.

Friday, 7th of November

Comic and Manga Creators Group London , 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington "If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry." OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Saturday, 8th of November

Grandville: The Casebook of Stamford Hawksmoor Signing With Bryan Talbot, Gosh Comics, Soho, 1-2 pm. "With top-hat and cane in hand, Scotland Yard's DI Stamford Hawksmoor shadows the murky backstreets of London on the hunt for a sadistic serial killer. In the dying days of the French occupation of Britain, through gaslit, cobbled streets and squalid alleyways, stalks the great eagle Detective Stamford Hawksmoor in search of the homicidal manic whose killing spree claims dozens of seemingly unconnected victims, from random murders to targeted political assassinations. The deeper he delves, the more he puts himself in mortal danger, pitting himself against unknown antagonists whilst under the scrutiny of the feared anti-terrorist squad, and the more he is forced to resort to working outside the law. A prequel to Talbot's pioneering Grandville series, The Casebook of Stamford Hawksmoor is also an intriguing, labyrinthine stand-alone mystery graphic novel set in a world of hansom cabs and pea-souper fogs, where explosive violence can erupt at any second – and does!"

Joel Meadows & Frazer Irving Signing Sherlock Holmes & The Empire Builders: Volume 2, Forbidden Planet, Camden , 3-4 pm

Meet Jamie Smart at Waterstones Piccadilly, Piccadilly, noon.

Jamie Smart signing Flember 5: The Golden Heart.

, 3-4 pm Meet Jamie Smart at Waterstones Piccadilly, Piccadilly, noon.

Jamie Smart signing Flember 5: The Golden Heart.

Sunday, 9th of November

Tuesday, 11th of November

WIP In-Person Afterwork Session, Royal Festival Hall, South Bank Centre

On the 2nd Tuesday of each month, comic creators meet up in person at London's Royal Festival Hall to share their work and chat about making comics. For people new to making comics and professionals alike, it's a perfect forum to share story ideas, get tips on process and find inspiration.

Wednesday, 12th of November

Reads November , monthly comics reading group at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm. It's Lonely At The Centre Of The Earth.

Signing With Christof Bogacs and Beck Kubrick – Creators of Rick and Morty Presents: Finals Week and Meat4Burgers, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 6-7pm

Thursday, 13th of November

Peow2 Party – A Garden of Spheres Launch Party With Linnea Sterte, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm. With an A6 bookplate signed by Linnea, exclusive and limited to 200 copies.

Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm. With an A6 bookplate signed by Linnea, exclusive and limited to 200 copies. Cartoons of Class War: Newspaper cartoonists and the 1984-85 Miners' Strike , Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 6.30pm.Nicholas Jones draws on a personal archive of a wide range of cartoons illustrating the most violent industrial dispute of the Thatcher decade. He explores the cartoonists' visions of police brutality and working-class solidarity in a showdown between hard-line conservativism and the coalfield communities.

, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 6.30pm.Nicholas Jones draws on a personal archive of a wide range of cartoons illustrating the most violent industrial dispute of the Thatcher decade. He explores the cartoonists' visions of police brutality and working-class solidarity in a showdown between hard-line conservativism and the coalfield communities. MarkMakerz IRL: Alternative Life Drawing, 6.30-8.30pm, Proposition Studios, Cambridge Heath Road

We bring you life drawing, with a twist! Expect music, art tips and a creative experience, we want to build a fun, vibrant community, so don't expect your typical silent sketch session. Each session will be focused around a (clothed) Life Model who will feature a range of poses throughout. The idea is to upskill and focus on form. You can do this however you like, with from pens, paints, poscas, or procreate! This session is open to all creatives, so feel free to stick to your preferred discipline or come and experiment with new ones. Wumi "Wumzum" Olaosebikan is a Nigerian-British illustrator, muralist and animator who specialises in character & world design. Wumzum's craft has taken him across 4 continents and takes inspiration from a range of sources: the visual language of comics; the interactivity of video games; the dynamism of graffiti; and the fluidity of the London Jazz scene. MarkMakers are a London-based creative collective, predominantly made up of illustrators from diverse backgrounds. We hold space for creators in the city to come together, share and develop their practice. From hosting online challenges, collective exhibitions and IRL workshops. We believe our lived experiences help us distinguish ourselves and expand our limits beyond a world of generic or AI art.

Friday, 14th of November

Saturday, 15th of November

Waking up with a hangover in Harrogate for Thought Bubble with Dapo Adeola, Charlie Adlard, John Allison, Kristyna Baczynski, Becky Barnicoat, Simon Bisley, Mark Buckingham, Mark Bradley, Evan Cagle, Aaron Campbell, Laurence Campbell, Caroline Cash, CROM, Al Davison, Dave Cook, Paul Cornell, Dani, Lucie Ebrey, Marc Ellerby, Garth Ennis, Bim Eriksson, Al Ewing, Duncan Fegredo, Lee Garbett, Kieron Gillen, Bex Glendining, Sarah Graley, John Patrick Green, Lewis Hancox, Stephanie Hans, Abigail Jill Harding, Luke Healy, Peter Hogan, Megan Huang, Jock, Warwick Johnson-Cadwell, Michael D Kennedy, Marc Laming, Roger Langridge, Shazleen Khan, Lauren Knight, John Lees, Sonia Leong, Tula Lotay, Mike Lowery, Kevin Maguire, Ian McQue, Leah Moore, Dima Nassar, Monty Nero, Bex Ollerton, Dean Ormston, John J. Pearson, Jacob Phillips, Sean Phillips, Stephanie Phillips, Gom Pilote, Joe Quinones, Ahmed Raafat, John Reppion, Philippa Rice, Dave Roman, Mark Sable, Joe Sacco (Sunday Only), Margaux Saltel, Zara Slattery, Alison Sampson, Declan Shalvey, Posy Simmonds (Saturday only) , Rachael Smith, Simon Spurrier, Richard Starkings, Hamish Steele, Linnea Sterte, Fiona Stephenson, Lucy Sullivan, Babs Tarr, Zoe Thorogood, Donya Todd, Anna Trench, Ram V, Christian Ward, Dave Wachter, Caspar Wijngaard, Chrissy Williams, Rob Williams, Steve Yeowell, Jim Zub

with (Sunday Only), (Saturday only) London Comic Con Winter 2025 from Showmasters, Olympia Hammersmith with Lee Townsend, Andrew Cartmel, Joe Kraemer, Yel Zamor, Tony Lee, Pau Scorpi, Kit Cox, CGC Comic Grading, Will Brooks, Sean Mason, Cutaway Comics, Madelaine Salvage, Nigel Parkinson, David Leach, Lee Bradley, Talia Beckett, Stephen Baskerville, Amrit Birdi, Prentis Rollins, Jack Lawrence, Frazer Irving, Lee Sullivan, Jeff Cummins, JL Straw

Sunday, 16th of November

Monday, 17th of November

Coming home, gingerly, from Harrogate to London

Baby Blue Signing With Bim Eriksson from Fantagraphics, Gosh Comics , Soho, 6-7pm.

, Soho, 6-7pm. In Conversation: Joe Sacco and Anthony Loyd, Frontline Club, Norfolk Place, Paddington, 7-8.30pm.

Joe Sacco's new investigation of the deadly sectarian riots in 2013 Uttar Pradesh, India, and their urgent global significance today.

Joe Sacco—widely regarded as a pioneer of graphic journalism— joins veteran war correspondent Anthony Loyd for a conversation about the politics of storytelling, the ethics of bearing witness, and the power of comics to confront uncomfortable truths.

Tuesday, 18th of November

Bulgilhan Press x Glacier Bay Books – Double Launch Party – Testament and Baku Chan, Gosh Comics, Soho, 7-9pm

Bulgilhan Press will be launching Testament with J. Marshall Smith in attendance.

Wednesday, 19th of November

The Once and Future Riot Signing With Joe Sacco, Gosh Comics, 5-6.15 pm. With a signed bookplate edition of The Once and Future Riot

Thursday, 20th of November

The Right to Live in Peace: Artists Speak from Palestine and London , CartoonMuseum, Wells St, Noho, 6.30-8.30pm

Celebrating the release of the anthology The Right to Live in Peace published by WW3 Illustrated, bringing together artists responding to the realities of occupation and war across Palestine. These comics, including luminous pieces like drawings of tents by Safaa and other artists in Gaza, speak to the role of art in movements for justice. The anthology features the work of artists from around the world creating in solidarity with the Palestinian people. The book launch will feature a presentation by British-Chilean artist R.M. Sánchez-Camus, a London-based contributor, whose illustration of Rachel's Tomb appears in the book. Sharing their work via video from Palestine will be artists Mahammod Sabaneeh and Dina Omari to share insights into their creative processes and the urgent messages behind their contributions. They will be joined in person by special guest Raafaye Ali whose design for Gaza Cola won the World Illustration Award for 2025.Gaza Cola and Palestinian snacks will be available for purchase

, CartoonMuseum, Wells St, Noho, 6.30-8.30pm Celebrating the release of the anthology The Right to Live in Peace published by WW3 Illustrated, bringing together artists responding to the realities of occupation and war across Palestine. These comics, including luminous pieces like drawings of tents by Safaa and other artists in Gaza, speak to the role of art in movements for justice. The anthology features the work of artists from around the world creating in solidarity with the Palestinian people. The book launch will feature a presentation by British-Chilean artist R.M. Sánchez-Camus, a London-based contributor, whose illustration of Rachel's Tomb appears in the book. Sharing their work via video from Palestine will be artists Mahammod Sabaneeh and Dina Omari to share insights into their creative processes and the urgent messages behind their contributions. They will be joined in person by special guest Raafaye Ali whose design for Gaza Cola won the World Illustration Award for 2025.Gaza Cola and Palestinian snacks will be available for purchase I Can Draw Myself However I Want! Launch Party from Queer Youth Art Collective (QYAC) at Gosh Comics, Soho, 7-9pm.

The book contains the works of Abigail Rai, Ash Mason, Audrey Cook, bluewna & Kerrica Kendall, Charlie Harvey, David Richards, Eleanor M. Rigg, Ell Hammond, Esther Marshall, Fatima Noor Al Sahar, Fidelia Schlegl, Finch, Hena Pasic, Hornwyrm, J McGee-Russell, J.W., Jacky Flower, Jeff October, Kat Ivankovic, Kitt Glover, L T Lee, Loui, Luca Green, Mallow, Mars, mars*, Matt Made Dis, Miggy, Morgan Lyons, Nicky Griffin, Nika, Ocean, Pat Daniels, Prish, Ray, Raz, Roaming Reader, RobLikesToDraw, Savanna Achampong, Schrabdab, Senan, Sophie Lockwood, Taran Taylor & Vincci Chung.

Friday, 21st of November

Comic and Manga Creators Group London , 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington "If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry." OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Saturday, 22nd of November

Hilda and Twig: Wake the Ice Man Signing With Luke Pearson at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 2-3pm. Copies will also be accompanied by an exclusive Hilda sticker sheet.

Wednesday, 26th of November

Comica Social Club, new venue, The Lion and Unicorn pub inside Waterloo Station, 6pm onwards

"Our monthly meetup is all about informality and fun. You can chat, greet, gossip, and network with like-minded folks. Share your latest creations, grand plans, or impressive wants lists (but we might run away!) or explore what's new in the reading nook. If you know no one, look for the Man in the Orange Fez, and he will introduce you to new friends."

Friday, 28th of November

Comic and Manga Creators Group London , 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington "If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry." OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Friday, 29th of November

Sunday, 30th of November

Ongoing Exhibitions

The Future Was Then, Cartoon Museum, Noho, 4th October to the 21st March 2o26

The Future Was Then features over 80 pages of original comic art alongside other items that tell stories about the future of the human race from 1990 to 4000 AD. The exhibition includes original work from iconic futuristic worlds such as Tank Girl, Judge Dredd, Black Mirror, Buck Rogers and Thunderbirds, and original artwork by legendary artists such as Jamie Hewlett, Frank Bellamy and Sydney Jordan. Science fiction and dystopian comics give us possible visions of Earth's future, imagining what may be in store for humanity. Will hope triumph, with space rangers taking to the cosmos to explore new worlds? Or will fear set in, with futuristic authoritarian regimes taking hold?

Samuel Ojo's Ìrìn Àjò, Cartoon Musuem, Wells St, Noho, until 29th November

A display of the work of Samuel Ojo based on his experiences as a migrant in the UK. The works combine personal narratives and policy critique, speaking truth to power while capturing the humour and hope embedded in migrant life. The exhibition seeks to reframe the migrant not as a burden, but as a contributor, cultural bridge, and human being deserving of dignity.

