Things To Do In London If You Like Comics – September 2024 Edition

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for September 2024 includes 60 Years Of Comics at the French Institute.

Article Summary Discover major September comic events in London, including Gosh Comics signings and exhibitions.

Join top graphic artists like Posy Simmonds and Charlie Adlard at 60 Years of Comics in South Kensington.

Engage with fellow fans and creators at meetups and workshops across the city.

Check out ongoing exhibitions, including Lord of the Flies graphic novel art at Faber & Faber.

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for September 2024 includes signings at Gosh Comics, 60 Years Of Comics at the French Institute, the Lord Of The Flies graphic novel exhibition, with September the 11th being a real crunch day for comics in the capital…

Thursday, 5th of September

Troopers, Soho, from 6pm. Those who know, go.

The Scrapbook of Life and Death Launch Party With J. Webster Sharp, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7-9pm

J. Webster Sharp's meticulous and macabre line work infects Gosh! with the launch of the exclusive bookplate edition of her latest book from Avery Hill, The Scrap Book of Life and Death with drinks for all. 'Dentist Robs Women of Teeth' – 'Death Chair for Nice Old Man' – 'Mother Feeds Son Like Bird' The British newspaper clipping collection of egalitarian George Ives, collected between 1892 and 1949, ranged from murder and theories of crime to cricket scores. He was fascinated by the unusual, the gothic, the sexual, and the melodramatic.

Friday, 6th of September

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

If you are you interested on creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know were to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry.

Saturday, 7th of September

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Tuesday, 10th of September

The Art of Fighting Fantasy Book Launch, Talk and Signing with Sir Ian Livingstone, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 6.30-8.30pm

Magic Realms: The Art of Fighting Fantasy celebrates the incredible art of the brilliant and highly respected fantasy and science fiction artists who, over the years, worked with the Fighting Fantasy authors to bring their interactive adventures to vivid life. Each artist is profiled along with select examples of their best work – in vibrant full colour, the astonishing detail on display in all its glory. It features the work some of the world's best fantasy artists including Chris Achilléos, John Blanche, Jim Burns, Les Edwards, Karl Kopinski, Iain McCaig, Martin McKenna, Ian Miller and Russ Nicholson, among others. Written by Fighting Fantasy co-creator Ian Livingstone and Fighting Fantasy historian Jonathan Green, Magic Realms is a Who's Who of fantasy art – an absolutely essential collector's item for any Fighting Fantasy fan.

Mostly Harmless Science Fiction/Fantasy Comic: Hellboy – Mike Mignola, Prince of Wales, Drury Lane Covent Garden 7-9pm

We're back from a small hiatus and are headed straight for hell. September's comic will be Hellboy by Mike Mignola. This series has been collected in many formats, but for this meeting we'll be doing Hellboy Omnibus volume 1 (ISBN 978-1506706665).

Wednesday, 11th of September

60 Years of Comics, La Médiathèque, Insuit de Francais, 17 Queensberry Place, South Kensington

Meet French and British graphic artists Posy Simmonds, Pénélope Bagieu, Charlie Adlard and Emmanuel Guibert in conversation with comics expert Paul Gravett. On the occasion of the English publication by Thames and Hudson of Comics (1964-2024), the catalogue of the exhibition Bande dessinée, 1964 – 2024 currently held at the Centre Pompidou in Paris, artists and experts from both sides of the Channel will explore the history and evolution of comics over the past sixty years. Renowned internationally, graphic novelists and illustrators Posy Simmonds, Pénélope Bagieu, Charlie Adlard and Emmanuel Guibert will join Paul Gravett, who wrote the introduction to the British edition of the catalogue, to share their perspectives on the 9th art. The event will be followed by a book signing with the creators, whose books will be sold by the bookstore La Page at the entrance.

Summer Shadows #1 launch with John Harris Dunning, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 6-7pm

Nick Landry is on the unspoilt Greek island of Avraxos to look for his ex. Anthony was the love of his life, and without knowing why he left, Nick can't move on. But Anthony isn't the only one to disappear on Avraxos. Coast guard officer Alekos Kourkoulos is on the trail of another young man missing on the island. They learn they both fell in with the glamorous set onboard a jet-black super yacht, the Nyx, before vanishing. As the mystery deepens, Nick and Alekos discover that the brighter the sunshine, the darker the shadows…

Reads September – Small Press Show And Tell Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7-9pm

A reading group with no reading required?!?! For this month it's time for our kind-of annual show and tell. Bring the stuff you love and we can talk about it with the group, share ideas, and show off great discoveries. The only rule is that it's indie press. This can mean an established independent publisher, or a cool photocopied/stapled zine you came across at an arts fair and fell in love with. Come and show us! If you're not sure what to bring, then check out the indie wall at Gosh; there's always really exciting work in stock.

London Calling! Pop and Press with Gemma Correll & Badge Bomb, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 5-8pm

London Calling! Custom Pet Portrait badges by Gemma Correll and Badge Bomb Bring a photo of your pet, Gemma will draw your pet, Lauren from Badge Bomb will press it into a 3" button badge, Plus goodies and brand new products! You can arrive at any time between 5pm and 7.30pm with the event ending at 8pm

Thursday, 12th September



Launch party for Elena: A Hade Made Life by Miriam Gold, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7-9pm

Come along to pick up a signed copy and celebrate with us all!

Friday, 13th of September

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

If you are you interested on creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know were to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry.

Saturday, 14th of September

Beyond the Egg Tart: Everyday perspectives on Visual Culture, Gathering Leaves Hong Kong, Antrim Grove, Belsize Park, 5-6pm

The visual culture of Hong Kong is often associated with its neon signs, cityscape, and delicacies like egg tarts and pineapple buns. As iconic as they are, they sometimes end up becoming quite overused as stereotypes. What other visual identities are there left to explore? Join the chat between illustrator and screen printer Onion Peterman, design historian and educator Vivien Chan, and comic artist Kayla Lui on what romance in the mundane means to them, nostalgia in visual culture and ways to be inspired by discovering the everyday. This sharing will be held in English supplemented with Chinese.

Sir Ian Livingstone & Jonathan Green Signing Magic Realms: The Art Of Fighting Fantasy, Forbidden Planet, Covent Garden, 2-3pm

Magic Realms celebrates the incredible art of the brilliant and highly respected fantasy and science fiction artists who, over the years, worked with the Fighting Fantasy authors to bring their interactive adventures to vivid life. Each artist is profiled along with select examples of their best work – in vibrant full colour, the astonishing detail on display in all its glory. It features the work some of the world's best fantasy artists including Chris Achilléos, John Blanche, Jim Burns, Les Edwards, Karl Kopinski, Iain McCaig, Martin McKenna, Ian Miller and Russ Nicholson, among others. Written by Fighting Fantasy co-creator Ian Livingstone and Fighting Fantasy historian Jonathan Green, Magic Realms is a Who's Who of fantasy art – an absolutely essential collector's item for any Fighting Fantasy fan.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Monday, 16th of September

Hackney Central Comic Creators, Hackney Central Library, 1 Reading Lane

A comic-creating club for young people aged 12-16 years old, hosted by Lily Ash Sakula. Ever wanted to create your own comic? Join illustrator and comic artist Lily Ash Sakula for a fun monthly comic creation club at Hackney Central Library and explore comic-making using different art techniques.

Wednesday, 18th of September

Then & Now: Lord of the Flies at Seventy, Faber & Faber, The Bindery at 51 Hatton Garden, 7pm, £12.

William Golding's daughter Judy Golding will discuss Lord Of The Flies graphic novel adaptation with its creator, Aimée de Jongh. To mark the seventieth anniversary of the publication of William Golding's seminal Lord of the Flies, the author's daughter, Judy Golding, will be in conversation with acclaimed Dutch artist Aimée de Jongh, whose new graphic novel version is published by Faber. The event will be moderated by Publishing Director, Angus Cargill. Ticket holders will also be able to view Faber's current exhibition, Then & Now: Lord of the Flies at Seventy,

Ticket price includes a drinks reception and a viewing of the exhibition: Then & Now: Lord of the Flies at Seventy. There will be a bookshop open with books available by card payment only. People eligible for concessionary rates can get £5 off tickets using code Concession5 in the promo box in the checkout.

Thursday, 19th of September

Fandorica Geek & Sci-Fi/Fantasy Meetup, The Mad Hatter, Stamford Street, Southwark

So whatever you're into… Doctor Who, Marvel, DC, Star Wars, The Last Of Us, Stranger Things, Cobra Kai, Disney, Supernatural, Comics, Films, Books, Board Games, D&D, etc, I'm sure we'll all have something in common to talk about! Chat about anything you fancy! Please do RSVP to confirm that you're coming along. If you RSVP to the meetup, you'll also get updated quickly if any details change.

Friday, 20th of September

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

If you are you interested on creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know were to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry.

Saturday, 21st of September

Batman Day: City Of Madness signing by Christian Ward. Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho. 1-2pm

Alongside Christian's signing we'll be giving away one free Batman Day comic with any purchase of a Batman comic or graphic novel whilst stocks last. And we also have a special exclusive mini-print to accompany sales of the books too.

Somna Signing with Becky Cloonan and Tula Lotay, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho. 2-3pm

Copies of Somna purchased from Gosh! come with an exclusive signed bookplate.

Comics Club Special! How to draw monster chibis! Stroud Green & Harringay Library, Quernmore Road 2-3pm

Cartooning fun with Comics Club! Come and make some fun cartoon monster drawings, with easy examples to follow. You will soon be drawing these cute chibi characters. The chibi art style is part of Japanese culture. It is seen everywhere: in advertising, signs, anime and comics. Celebrating East and South East Asian Heritage Month in September.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Wednesday, 26th of September

Comica Social Club, The Clore Ballroom, Royal Festival Hall, South Bank. 6pm onwards

Our monthly meetup is all about informality and fun. You can chat, greet, gossip, and network with like-minded folks. Share your latest creations, grand plans, or impressive wants lists (but we might run away!) or explore what's new in the reading nook. If you know no-one then look for the Man in the Orange Fez and he will introduce you to new friends.

Friday, 28th of September

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

If you are you interested on creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know were to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry.

Saturday, 28th of September

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Ongoing Exhibitions

Then & Now: Lord of the Flies at Seventy, Faber & Faber, The Bindery at 51 Hatton Garde, from the 11th to the 25th of September. 9-5pm, Free.

To coincide with the release of the Aimée de Jongh graphic novel adaptation of the novel by William Golding, which will have its original artwork on display.

LAIKA: Frame x Frame, a free exhibition at BFI Southbank, until the 1st of October.

To honour the stories of LAIKA and the unparalleled level of detail in the physical puppets, intricately crafted sets, costumes and props behind films including Coraline, ParaNorman and Kubo and the Strings.



HEROES: The British invasion of American comics from 25th of April until 19th October, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho.

"The story of early American comics such as Buster Brown, Miss Fury and Superman, how they influenced British artists and culture, and how the British took that influence and sold it back to America through legendary comics such as Watchmen and V For Vendetta. The exhibition shines a light on the many British creators who provided art for iconic superheroes including Batman, Spider-Man, Hellboy and Hit-Girl, including works by Brian Bolland, David Lloyd, Doug Braithwaite and Alison Sampson. On the way you'll discover British attempts to imitate American strips in the 1940s; find out the story behind the 1972 launch of Marvel UK; see rarely-seen full-colour early American comic newspaper pages by RF Outcault, Harold Foster and Alex Raymond; and enjoy stunning artwork by key figures from the history of British and American comics, including works by legendary names such as Jack Kirby, Jack Davis and Tarpe Mills. You'll even get to see the costume of a real-life British superhero!"

