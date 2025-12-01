Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: Alan Moore, Alex Paknadel, forbidden planet, garth ennis, gosh, jock, london

Things To Do In London In December 2025 If You Like Comics

Things To Do In London In December 2025 If You Like Comics with Alan Moore, Garth Ennis, Torunn Grønbekk, Joe Latham, Jock and Alex Paknadel

This is Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for December 2025, which may have fewer events, what with Christmas and all, but considering they include an Alan Moore event with Ben Wickey and Ian Sinclair, a Forbidden Planet day of signings and the Reads Christmas Quiz, there will be plenty to go around…

Monday, 1st of December

Co-create Comics as Self-Care Approach by UAL-wide Academic Support, Astor House, 2 Temple Place, Temple 1-3pm

This hands-on workshop invites participants to explore personal experiences of mental health through creating simple, metaphor-based comics. The aim is to use visual storytelling as a gentle and imaginative way to externalise feelings, reflect on emotional experiences, and gain new perspectives on self-understanding. The workshop is part of a collaborative research initiative that combines comics, art therapy, and visual metaphor approaches to mental health. The wider project has involved creating single-panel comics co-created by the researcher and people with lived experience of anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, ADHD, and autism, using visual storytelling to express and reframe personal experiences. The approach has been developed by researcher and comic artist Jiahao (Jill) Ji, drawing on visual metaphor, narrative therapy, and art therapy methods. The emphasis is on expression rather than artistic skill – no drawing experience is required, and all materials will be provided. During this session, participants will be guided by Jiahao (Jill) Ji and Catherine Li, who will support you step-by-step in creating a short, personal comic that represents an emotional moment or inner landscape. The environment is supportive, reflective, and open to all. All are welcome.Free and open to all. Booking essential.

Tuesday, 2nd of December

Thursday, 4th of December

Troopers , Soho, from 6pm. Those who know, go.

Friday, 5th of December

More Weight by Ben Wickey: w/ Alan Moore, Iain Sinclair and Victor Rees, Swedenborg House, 6-8pm

Ben Wickey discusses his graphic novel More Weight—about the Salem witchcraft trials of 1692—with Alan Moore, Iain Sinclair and Victor Rees.

Join us at Swedenborg Hall to hear Ben Wickey discuss his debut graphic novel, More Weight: A Salem Story, with Alan Moore (joining by remote link), Iain Sinclair and Victor Rees. The discussion will be followed by a book signing. Organised as part of a series of events linked to the exhibition Elective Affinities. "Every word is an accusation…and every whisper kills." This staggering graphic novel explores the infamous Salem witch trials and the long shadows they cast more than 300 years later. In Salem, Massachusetts, 1692 is a year of terror. When accusations of witchcraft plunge the community into paranoia and death, curmudgeonly farmer Giles Corey and his great-souled wife Martha are forced to confront their troubled pasts, fighting to hold onto their principles even at the cost of their lives. In the 1860s, famed writers Nathaniel Hawthorne and Henry Wadsworth Longfellow stroll the streets of Salem together, reflecting on their own dark connections to those wicked days. Today, graphic novelist Ben Wickey wrestles with the complex legacy of "the Witch City" and what it shows us about the best and worst of humanity. Based on true events, set in three centuries, and hand-drawn over a decade, More Weight is a stunning visual symphony — a unique and profound inquiry into the infamous Salem witch trials and the long shadows they still cast on us all."

Joe Latham, Hari Vol 3 Signing Event by Gosh London, Berwick Street, Soho, 6-7pm

"Read the epic conclusion and discover the secrets of the Valley in Haru Book 3: Fall. Haru, Yama, and the rest of the gang return one last time for the conclusion of their exciting adventure. Discover what became of Haru after the events of Book 2, and cheer on as they face off against Blight. Secrets will be revealed (what was Haru and Goose's mother hiding?) and wills will be tested (will Herb believe in himself enough to help his friends) but together, nothing can stop this crew! With his stunningly beautiful and Tolkeinesque illustrations, author and artist Joe Latham delivers the perfect finale of his magical tale, in Haru Book 3: Fall."

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 6th of December

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Tuesday, 9th of December

WIP In-Person Afterwork Session, Royal Festival Hall, South Bank Centre

On the 2nd Tuesday of each month, comic creators meet up in person at London's Royal Festival Hall to share their work and chat about making comics. For people new to making comics and professionals alike, it's a perfect forum to share story ideas, get tips on process and find inspiration.

Wednesday, 10th of December

Reads Christmas Quiz December , monthly comics reading group at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm. It's Lonely At The Centre Of The Earth.

, monthly comics reading group at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm. It's Lonely At The Centre Of The Earth. Overboard Christmas Party!!! The Miller pub, Snowsfields Road, London Bridge All the winter festive celebrations! Dress up sparkely or in your ugliest sweater! There may be an option to do karaoke too! They do drinks and burgers here ordered at the bar We will be exchanging the Secret Santa gifts at this time so make sure you bring your gift along!

The Miller pub, Snowsfields Road, London Bridge All the winter festive celebrations! Dress up sparkely or in your ugliest sweater! There may be an option to do karaoke too! They do drinks and burgers here ordered at the bar We will be exchanging the Secret Santa gifts at this time so make sure you bring your gift along! MarkMakerz IRL: Alternative Life Drawing, 6.30-8.30pm, Proposition Studios, Cambridge Heath Road

We bring you life drawing, with a twist! Expect music, art tips and a creative experience, we want to build a fun, vibrant community, so don't expect your typical silent sketch session. Each session will be focused around a (clothed) Life Model who will feature a range of poses throughout. The idea is to upskill and focus on form. You can do this however you like, with from pens, paints, poscas, or procreate! This session is open to all creatives, so feel free to stick to your preferred discipline or come and experiment with new ones. Wumi "Wumzum" Olaosebikan is a Nigerian-British illustrator, muralist and animator who specialises in character & world design. Wumzum's craft has taken him across 4 continents and takes inspiration from a range of sources: the visual language of comics; the interactivity of video games; the dynamism of graffiti; and the fluidity of the London Jazz scene. MarkMakers are a London-based creative collective, predominantly made up of illustrators from diverse backgrounds. We hold space for creators in the city to come together, share and develop their practice. From hosting online challenges, collective exhibitions and IRL workshops. We believe our lived experiences help us distinguish ourselves and expand our limits beyond a world of generic or AI art.

Friday, 12th of December

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 13th of December

After School Cartoon Workshop for ages 6-12, The Showroom Gallery, Edgeware, 3.30-5.30pm

Join us for a dynamic workshop led by local artist JK, inviting young people to explore storytelling, character design and illustration through the playful world of cartoon-making. Working with inspiration from comics, animation and your own imagination, you'll learn how to build original characters, shape a narrative and bring your ideas vividly to life on the page. JK is a contemporary artist who works primarily through drawing. He is the first neurodiverse Young Cartoonist in Residence at The Cartoon Museum and a member of the Serpentine Gallery Youth Collective. His practice brings together humour, expressiveness and bold visual storytelling, perfect inspiration for young creators ready to develop their own cartoon universes. Come experiment, draw, and invent new worlds in a supportive and imaginative environment at The Showroom. Suggested age 6-12

Friday, 19th of December

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 20th of December

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Thursday, 25th of December

MarkMakerz IRL: Alternative Life Drawing, 6.30-8.30pm, Proposition Studios, Cambridge Heath Road

Friday, 26th of December

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 27th of December

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Ongoing Exhibitions

The Future Was Then, Cartoon Museum, Noho, 4th October to the 21st March 2o26

The Future Was Then features over 80 pages of original comic art alongside other items that tell stories about the future of the human race from 1990 to 4000 AD. The exhibition includes original work from iconic futuristic worlds such as Tank Girl, Judge Dredd, Black Mirror, Buck Rogers and Thunderbirds, and original artwork by legendary artists such as Jamie Hewlett, Frank Bellamy and Sydney Jordan. Science fiction and dystopian comics give us possible visions of Earth's future, imagining what may be in store for humanity. Will hope triumph, with space rangers taking to the cosmos to explore new worlds? Or will fear set in, with futuristic authoritarian regimes taking hold?

