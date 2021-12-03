Things To Do in London In December If You Like Comics

Another month, another Things To Do In London If You Like Comics. As we are starting to return to normality, we are starting to get a few new in-person events. Mask up though…

Exhibitions

BLACK is a special exhibition to celebrate Black History Month, exploring the story and world of the graphic novel of the same name – an unflinching but uplifting graphic memoir by Tobias Taitt and Anthony Smith. BLACK is the true story of Tobias's life, growing from a child raised in social care in 1970s and 1980s Britain to a young man pursuing a life of crime before becoming a writer. The graphic novel, which has previously been serialized across several volumes of the acclaimed digital anthology Aces Weekly, is a tale of a dysfunctional family life and a childhood spent mostly in care. It touches on themes of class and race as the adolescent Tobias gravitates from care to crime. The exhibition will present a selection of original artwork from the graphic novel alongside a showcase of iconic everyday items from 1980s Britain which provided artistic inspiration for the world of BLACK, as well as thoughts from the creators. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, London, to 8th February 2022.

The Cartoon Museum: Drawing Life . A new display showcasing the very best of the Cartoon Museum collection of cartoon art, curated by Cartoonist and Cartoon Museum Trustee Steve Bell. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, London, until December 31st.

. A new display showcasing the very best of the Cartoon Museum collection of cartoon art, curated by Cartoonist and Cartoon Museum Trustee Steve Bell. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, London, until December 31st. Laughter Lab. Come and take part in the world's first mass public experiment exploring the psychology behind cartoon humour, devised in partnership with Robin Dunbar, Professor of Evolutionary Psychology in the Department of Experimental Psychology, University of Oxford. What makes a cartoon funny? Does science hold the answers? Or is laughter spontaneous and deeply personal? We need YOU to help uncover the answers by casting your vote on treasures from The Cartoon Museum collection. As well as laughing your way around this groundbreaking experiment, you will also discover uplifting and amusing perspectives on laughter and humour from a giggling gang of cartoonists, comedians, psychologists and scientists. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, London until 5th of June 2022.

Events:

Friday, 3rd of December

Launch party for Ant Story, hardcover graphic novel collection, Brixton's Baddest Skate Shop, 154 Stockwell Road, London, SW9 9TQ. 7-9pm.

Saturday, 4th of December

A CHRISTMAS GRAPHIC ART FAIR – SHOREDITCH – Head to Shoreditch for the weekend and kick start your Christmas shopping at this alternative art extravaganza. This special event offers a unique opportunity to shop limited edition art from 50 of the world's top contemporary graphic artists from as little as £15. Try your hand at screen printing workshops, commission your own unique artwork from resident artists and maybe bag a prize on the They Made This Art Tombola! The Christmas Graphic Art Fair will also be exclusively previewing brand new artworks from Margo in Margate, Supermundane, Yeye Weller, Eike Konig, Fandango Kid, Mary Lou, Poster Lad and Morag Myerscough, giving shoppers and collectors the first chance to buy unique artworks from these sell-out artists. Collections are expertly curated by visionary duo Aine Donovan and Eloise Jones, founders of They Made This. Protein Studios, 31 New Inn Yard London

Saturday, 5th of December

Wednesday, 8th of December

Illustrations, Cartoons and Comics (All Levels) – 55+ 'Young at Heart' is now in-person! Join us for a fun, and interesting, collective of activities suitable for all older aged adults (55+). At each session, free light refreshments will be offered. During these sessions, Activity Coordinator Lady will be leading the group in creating your own illustrated stories. A perfect gift for your loved ones this Christmas! All drawing and illustrating levels are welcome. Tickets are limited – please enquire now, by calling Epiphany @ 07541 365250 The Wellness Centre, First Floor, Unit 1040/42, Croydon CR0 1TY.

Tuesday, 14th of December

Wednesday, 22nd of December

Jock Signing Batman: One Dark Knight, Forbidden Planet Megastore, Shaftesbury Avenue, 6.30-7.30pm.