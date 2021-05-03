This Preview of Batman Fortnite Zero Point #2 Contains No Codes

This Batman/Fortnite crossover comic DC is publishing is blowing up eBay, and not because of anything actually going on in the comic. Instead, everybody wants to get their hands on the digital codes that unlock items in the Fortnite game. It's a pretty good strategy on DC's part, like back when they used to put a trading card in a polybag, but updated for the modern era. But in case you do care what else is going on inside the book… you know, in the actual story… here's a preview of Batman Fortnite Zero Point #2, we guess.

BATMAN FORTNITE ZERO POINT #2 (OF 6)

DC Comics

(W) Christos Gage, Donald Mustard (A) Reilly Brown (CA) Mikel Janín

Batman is trapped on the Island — unable to speak, his memory gone, having to fight to survive against the deadliest warriors of countless worlds. Can even the World's Greatest Detective escape this trap when time itself resets every twenty-two minutes? And will the presence of someone else from Gotham City – a familiar feline fatale – help or hinder his efforts…especially when they don't remember each other?

In another life, they were enemies, friends, partners…but here on the Island, can they do anything but battle to the death?

Each print issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point will include a redeemable code for bonus DC-themed Fortnite digital items, inspired by the events in the comic.

Fans who redeem all six codes will also unlock a new Armored Batman Zero Outfit for their Fortnite character.

