This Scene Does Not Appear Inside This Comic – Daredevil #18 Spoilers

This Scene Does Not Appear Inside This Comic - Daredevil #18 Spoilers... and probably for Hell Unleashed & Laura Kinney Wolverine too.

This is the John Romita Jr cover of Daredevil #18, published today by Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder. And it does not appear in this comic. Elektra's Daredevil does not appear at all

Although she does pop up in her own Daredevil title, which was published today… Daredevil Unleash Hell #2 by Erica Schultz, Valentina Pinti and Jose Luis, confronted with the most grotesque versions of herself… made from the bodies of others.

Well, it is a Red Band title. And alongside the original Daredevil too…

…and if that's not enough, she's also fighting alongside Laura Kinney's Wolverine #3 by Erica Schultz and Belviso, Giada.

So maybe that makes up for the bait and switch, And as for Bullseye… well we have seen one of his arms left behind, ripped from its shoulder in previous issues and wondered how he appears so double-handed in Daredevil covers, and crossovers with Daredevil in recent issues of Spider-Boy.

Well, Bullseye hardly appears at all in this Daredevil, well, except at the end. As we find out whether this arm thing is a trick or not.

It's not a trick. And Aaron Kuder draws some mean devils…

DAREDEVIL #18

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240820

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Aaron Kuder (CA) John Romita Jr.

WRATH OF THE DEVIL! After weeks of suffering at the hands of his literal demons, Matt Murdock has a single bout ahead of him, facing WRATH! The deadliest devil yet, Wrath has designs for Matt's soul…and it will stop at nothing to achieve them! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 19, 2025 SRP: $4.99 DAREDEVIL UNLEASH HELL RED BAND #2 (OF 5) (POLYBAG) (RES)

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240766

(W) Erica Schultz (A) Valentina Pinti, Jos? Luis (CA) Paulo Siqueira

Something bloody is at work in Hell's Kitchen! Watchful as ever as DAREDEVIL, but at odds with her crimefighting partner, Matt Murdock, Elektra Natchios is alone on the trail of a serial killer whose work has a hauntingly familiar style! As grisly and grim tableaus begin appearing throughout the city, the lines between life and death or reality and illusion are about to blur! Explicit Content In Shops: Feb 19, 2025 SRP: $4.99 LAURA KINNEY WOLVERINE #3

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240702

(W) Erica Schultz (A) Belviso, Giada (CA) Elena Casagrande

WOLVERINE & DAREDEVIL VS. O*N*E! O*N*E has arrested the wrong mutant! The HUMANITY FIRST militia has forced a mutant to do the unthinkable, but if WOLVERINE and DAREDEVIL can't quell the unrest in the city, a more EXPLOSIVE result may derail mutant-human relations forever! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 19, 2025 SRP: $3.99

