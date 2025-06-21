Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: diamond, FOC

This Week, There Are Only Five Comics On Diamond's FOC

This week, there are only five comics on Diamond Comic Distributor's final order cut-off list, or FOC

Article Summary This week, only five comics appear on Diamond Comic Distributors' final order cut-off (FOC) list.

Featured titles include Howl TPB, Lovestruck #1, Trident of Aurelia Corazon #3, and Archie Milestones #30.

Retailers have just one last chance to adjust orders on these limited Diamond FOC comics for release.

The drastically reduced FOC list highlights major changes in Diamond’s weekly comic distribution.

This is the full and final FOC or Final Order Cut-Off list for Diamond Comic Distributors this week, the last chance for retailers to up their orders on certain titles or, indeed, decrease them. In very recent times, there would be hundreds and hundreds of titles. This week? There are five.

The five titles are Howl TPB from Ahoy Comics, Lovestruck #1 by AMO, Trident Of Auriela Corazon #3, Zoo Jitsu Fighters #3 and Archie Milestones Jumbo Digest #30. A few variant covers in there, but that is your lot.

Publisher Title Date Price AHOY HOWL TP 10/15/25 17.99 AMP LOVESTRUCK #1 CVR A ALONSO MOLINA 07/30/25 4.99 AMP LOVESTRUCK #1 CVR B MOLINA 07/30/25 4.99 AMP LOVESTRUCK #1 CVR C FREE 10 COPY INCV MOLINA 07/30/25 0 BATTLE QUEST TRIDENT OF AURELIA CORAZON #3 (OF 4) 07/16/25 4.99 ICON HEROES ZOO JITSU FIGHTERS #3 (OF 4) CVR A SADZINSKI 07/30/25 15 ICON HEROES ZOO JITSU FIGHTERS #3 (OF 4) CVR B GARZA 07/30/25 15 ICON HEROES ZOO JITSU FIGHTERS #3 (OF 4) CVR C KIRKHAM 07/30/25 20 ICON HEROES ZOO JITSU FIGHTERS #3 (OF 4) CVR D KIRKHAM FOIL 07/30/25 30 ICON HEROES ZOO JITSU FIGHTERS #3 (OF 4) CVR E SADZINSKI B&W 07/30/25 15 ICON HEROES ZOO JITSU FIGHTERS #3 (OF 4) CVR F GARZA B&W 07/30/25 20 ICON HEROES ZOO JITSU FIGHTERS #3 (OF 4) CVR G KIRKHAM B&W 07/30/25 20 ARCHIE ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO DIGEST #30 JUGHEADS SUMMER VACATION 07/23/25 9.99

HOWL TP

(W) Alisa Kwitney (A/CA) Mauricet

Marry a science fiction writer, become science fiction! That's the law of Greenwich Village in the late 1950s, home of poets, artists, musicians, writers, their put-upon partners-and the extraterrestrial spores that are secretly taking them over! Novelist/comics writer Alisa Kwitney (The Sandman Presents) mixes science fiction with period drama and family memoir, featuring stunning art by Mauricet (Star Wars Adventures).In Shops: Oct 15, 2025 SRP: $17.99

TRIDENT OF AURELIA CORAZON #3 (OF 4)

(W) Lee Moyer (A) Melissa Spandri, Lee Moyer (CA) Karen Darboe

The search for the Greatest of All Mages continues. Inaria's massive army invades Sylvana, annihilating everyone that stands in her way. The Queens of Porto Stelle venture deep into the Realm of Fire.In Shops: Jul 16, 2025 SRP: $4.99

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO DIGEST #30 JUGHEADS SUMMER VACATION

(W) Dan Parent, George Gladir (A) Dan Parent, Dan DeCarlo (CA) Bill & Ben Galvan

Summer time means pool parties, vacations, and water parks-unless you're Jughead Jones, then it's all about ice cold lemonades, barbeques, beach picnics, and hot dog eating contests !In Shops: Jul 23, 2025 SRP: $9.99

LOVESTRUCK #1

(W) MC Foley, Don Handfield (A/CA) Alonso Molina

When jaded private investigator Tris accidentally kills Cupid during a botched wedding proposal, she's forced to team up with his ghost to help people fall in love-or face jail time for manslaughter. The only problem? She doesn't believe in love. Lovestruck weaves humor and heart, taking readers on a journey through the streets of Los Angeles as Tris and Cupid help others find love while confronting their own beliefs about relationships. With its unique premise and character-driven storytelling, Lovestruck offers a fresh perspective on modern romance that will resonate with readers long after they turn the final page. Lovestruck has been optioned by Ryan Reynolds' (aka Deadpool's) production company Maximum Effort for development into a TV series!In Shops: Jul 30, 2025 SRP: $4.99

ZOO JITSU FIGHTERS #3 (OF 4)

(W) Christopher Long (A) Nate Walkington (A/CA) Jeferson Sadzinski

In Shops: Jul 30, 2025 SRP: $15.00

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!