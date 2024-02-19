Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Washington, wonder woman

This Week's Wonder Woman #6 Has A Two-Month Cliffhanger (Spoilers)

A couple of weeks ago, Bleeding Cool let you know that it was going to get rather January 6th in Wonder Woman #6 out this week.

Article Summary Wonder Woman #6 by Tom King features impactful Capitol-like chaos.

Giganta unleashes mayhem with the Washington Monument in a pivotal scene.

The gripping storyline will pause for two months after this cliffhanger.

Upcoming issues promise epic battles and a Lasso of Lies twist.

A couple of weeks ago, Bleeding Cool let you know that it was going to get rather January 6th in Wonder Woman #6 out this week. And this from a writer, ex-CIA Agent Tom King, who lives a couple of blocks from the Capitol in Washington DC, and took footage of what went down that fateful day. And which has seems to work its way in a superheroic form in this week's upcoming Wonder Woman #6 with art from Daniel Sampere, Belen Ortega and Tomeu Moray. Wjth Giganta doing some serious damage, narrated by The Sovereign, the true King of the Unites States Of America and who has been pulling everyone's strings since before the Founding Fathers.

That's going to hurt in more ways than one. The Washington Monument now the Washington Bayonet. And as for the fallout of this rather significant moment in Wonder Woman's history?

That's right folks, we're going to have a two month break before this storyline picks up. Because in Wonder Woman #7, she has to go shopping. And aparently the National Mall is not that kind of mall. Wonder Woman #6 is published this Tuesday by DC Comics.

WONDER WOMAN #6 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King (A) Daniel Sampere, Belen Ortega (CA) Daniel Sampere

WONDER WOMAN AGAINST HER GREATEST FOES! After thwarting each threat that the Sovereign has thrown at her, he decides to bring in the biggest guns the DCU has to offer. Let the battle royale begin! Plus, the Super Sons' bedtime story goes wrong! Retail: $4.99 FOC Date: 1/28/2024 WONDER WOMAN #7 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King (A) Guillem March (CA) Daniel Sampere

FOR THE BATMAN WHO HAS EVERYTHING! Amidst their adventures as Superman and Wonder Woman, Clark and Diana take a thrilling journey into space to get a birthday gift for their dear friend Bruce. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/19/2024 WONDER WOMAN #8 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE & BELEN ORTEGA

(W) Tom King (A) Daniel Sampere (CA) Daniel Sampere, Belen Ortega

WONDER WOMAN VS. THE SOVEREIGN! After being captured by a team of villains, Diana finds herself at the mercy of the scariest of them all. Unbeknownst to our hero, the Sovereign has been pulling her strings since the very beginning of our tale, and now it's time for her to see the world his way as she falls under the influence of the Lasso of Lies! Plus, Trinity visits the past and unexpectedly changes the future! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/16/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!