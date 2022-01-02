Thor #20 Preview: Get Off Your Knees, Thor

Welcome to Friday Ni– we mean, Saturday Night Previews! Friday Night Previews was so 2021! It's 2022 now, a brand new year, and… okay, fine we were just too busy partying last night to get the previews done… Okay, fine, we were drinking alone. Odin has had about enough of his son's stuggles with hammer impotence in this preview of Thor #20, in stores Wednesday from Marvel. Check out the preview below.

Thor #20

by Donny Cates & Nic Klein, cover by Nic Klein

"GOD OF HAMMERS" PART 2 of 5 Mjolinr is on a rampage across the realms and is leaving death and destruction in its path! Thor must act fast to save his kingdom for the deadly prophecy of the God of Hammers is about to be unleashed!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 05, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609539102011

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960609539102031 – THOR 20 BIANCHI VARIANT [1:25] – $3.99 US

75960609539102041 – THOR 20 LAND DEVIL'S REIGN VILLAIN VARIANT – $3.99 US

