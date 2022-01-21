Thor #21 Already Selling Copies For $23 on eBay A Week Before Release

Bleeding Cool already reported on increased aftermarket interest in Thor #20 for the first appearance of The God Of Hammers. Which was Agatha all along. Sorry, I mean, it was Mjolnir all along. ,The Simone Bianchi 1:25 variant cover for Thor #20 that came out from Marvel a couple of weeks back sold for $180. The 1:25 second printing has sold for $100 already ahead of going on sale. While the standard regular cover has sold for $40, raw, though can be picked up for around $20.

Well, now that has extended further. People have sold copies, in advance, of Thor #21 out next week for up to $30 on eBay. What does that mean? I'll tell you what it will mean, people lining up outside comic book stores on Wednesday, buying as many copies as they can, to flip them on eBay the first chance they can get, and Marvel Comics rushing out a second printing with the God Of Hammers on the cover, like they are doing with Thor #20. And comic stores a) selling out in seconds b) flipping them first before the customers get to them and c) keeping them to one per customer. I note that Midtown Comics has sold out online already. So anyway, whatever your plans, it's worth being prepared.

THOR #21

MARVEL COMICS

NOV210931

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Nic Klein

"GOD OF HAMMERS" PART 3 of 5

Thor has been beaten down, and the God of Hammers is about to make the final blow! Is this the end of the All-Father? Prophecies do come true, after all… but not always in the ways they are foreseen. For there is one last chance to save Thor – but at what cost?! Plus: The shocking origin of the mysterious God of Hammers is revealed! RATED T+In Shops: Jan 26, 2022 SRP: $3.99