Three Ideas From Third Eye Comics to Stay In Business

Third Eye Comics is a small comic store chain in Maryland. And they have a number of ways they are fighting back during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. As a comic book store, they were offering curbside pickups until the state shut that down. So they tried something else.

So if customers are no longer able to go to the store, after lockdown, then the staff of Third Eye Comics will jump into their 'battle wagon'. They are currently offering someday delivery within three hours, depending on your location. Though you have to be within 40 miles of their Annapolis store for free delivery over $75. Within 10 miles of the store and it's free delivery, any amount. Click here for the Battle Wagon request form. And those who do will be entered into a competition for a free shirt.

Third Eye Comics Personal Shoppers

They are also promoting a personal shopper service at the store. Where you can visit the store using the Zoom app and a staff member will take you around the shop. They'll make recommendations based on what you tell them, or let you browse as if you were actually there. It's a new way to remote shop in a comic book store.

Third Eye War Bonds

Thirdly, they are selling war bonds for the store. Each comes with different items, depending n the level of purchase. This can include anything from gift cards to VIP access for events in the future. From T-shirts and bags to getting your name inscribed on their gaming chairs. Invites to creator-attending after-hours parties, or business or creative mentoring sessions. Then get to redeem your gift card with the store at a less pandemic-stressed time.

Third Eye Comics also provide standard shipping worldwide and have been reducing their prices. It is just a rather gratifying thing to see a comic store come up with something new, fun – and timetable. Feel free to let Bleeding Cool know other innovative retailer ideas during this troubling time.