Three New Marvel Imperial Comics For Nova, Guardians And Exiles

We have the names of three new Imperial spinoff comics for Nova, Guardians and the Exiles from Marvel Comics this year

Imperial #1 launched today by Jonathan Hickman, Iban Coello, and Federico Vicentini from Marvel Comics, and we have been promised two new spin-off books in August, Imperial War: Black Panther and Imperial War: Planet She-Hulk. Well, Bleeding Cool can tell you that one of those is wrong. Because the first of those books will be renamed Imperial War: Panther Rex. And there will be three new spinoff books to add to the two. One with Nova, one with the Exiles and one with the Guardians. Here is the full rundown.

Imperial #1-4

Imperial War: Nova – Centurion #1

Imperial War: Planet She-Hulk #1

Imperial War: Imperial Guardians #1

Imperial War: Exiles #1

Imperial War: Panther Rex #1

That's enough to keep you going, but also not too much to break the bank. And a collection of all these issues will be out in February. Which of these titles will continue further, I can't tell you. Yet. But odds are one or two (or three or four) will.

Notably, the Exiles were usually a team created from characters from different parallel dimensions working together, alongside the X-Men. People have been waiting for a new Nova comic for some time. And will we be getting a new Guardians of the Galaxy out of this?

IMPERIAL WAR: PANTHER REX #1

VICTOR LAVALLE & JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • TBA (A)

COVER BY FRANCESCO MORTARINO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY TBA • CHARACTER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SPINING STRAIGHT OUT OF THE PAGES OF IMPERIAL!

Blamed for the assassinations that have started an all-out galactic war, T'Challa will first need to survive a brutal assault from the World-Breaker Hulk and Amadeus Cho before he can even think about hunting down the true culprit! And all while his spacecraft spirals towards certain doom! Sounds like another day at the office for the Black Panther!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

IMPERIAL WAR: PLANET SHE-HULK #1

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS AND JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • TBA (A)

COVER BY FRANCESCO MORTARINO • VARIANT COVER BY NIMIT MALAVIA

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY NOGI SAN

SPINNING STRAIGHT OUT OF THE PAGES OF IMPERIAL!

• Left behind on New Sakaar to keep the peace, Jen Walters discovers that in this savage realm, what's needed isn't a litigator, it's a liquidator!

• Fortunately, She-Hulk is accomplished at being both!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

IMPERIAL TPB

Jonathan Hickman, Jed MacKay

Iban Coello, Federico Vicentini

On Sale 02/03/2026 296 pages TRADE PAPERBACK $34.99

Visionary writer Jonathan Hickman (Ultimate Spider-Man, Secret Wars) sets his sights on Marvel's cosmos!

A sweeping Marvel cosmic event resets the balance of power in the Marvel Universe! IMPERIAL is a story of intrigue, mysteries and war that takes place against the backdrop of the formation of new galactic order. Against the fallout of someone mysteriously killing the rulers of the Marvel galactic empires, the fires of war are lit! As that conflict simmers, Nova and Star-Lord race to discover who is behind all these evil acts — a journey that takes them to the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda! Featuring Hulks, Black Panthers, Guardians and cosmic kings and queens, it's a must-read saga from the scribe who reshaped mutantkind with HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X!

