Jonathan Hickman Spins Odd Imperial War: Black Panther And She-Hulk

Jonathan Hickman spins off Imperial War: Black Panther and She-Hulk from Marvel Comics in August 2025

Article Summary Jonathan Hickman's Imperial War event expands with Black Panther and She-Hulk one-shots from Marvel Comics

Black Panther faces galactic chaos and the World-Breaker Hulk as the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda is blamed

She-Hulk takes on a brutal war of succession on New Sakaar, blending her wit with raw power to survive

Imperial War promises interstellar conflict with new creative teams co-writing alongside Hickman this August

As teased yesterday, Jonathan Hickman is spinning off the Imperial event into other titles, starting with Black Panther and She-Hulk Imperial War one-shots.

IMPERIAL WAR: BLACK PANTHER #1

Written by VICTOR LAVALLE & JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by CAFU

Cover by FRANCESCO MORTARINO

On Sale 8/20

The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda is under fire from all sides in IMPERIAL WAR: BLACK PANTHER! Blamed for the assassinations that have started an all-out galactic war, T'Challa will first need to survive a brutal assault from the World-Breaker Hulk and Amadeus Cho before he can even think about hunting down the true culprit! And all while his spacecraft spirals towards certain doom! Sounds like another day at the office for the Black Panther!

IMPERIAL WAR: PLANET SHE-HULK #1

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS AND JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by EMILIO LAISO

Cover by FRANCESCO MORTARINO

On Sale 8/27

Then, a brutal war of succession ignites in IMPERIAL WAR: PLANET SHE-HULK! Left behind on New Sakaar to keep the peace, Jen Walters discovers that in this savage realm, what's needed isn't a litigator, it's a liquidator! Fortunately, She-Hulk is accomplished at being both!"

"The highly anticipated series sets the stage for a new line of intergalactic storytelling, starting with five IMPERIAL WAR one-shots that spotlight individual characters and groups as they navigate the startling developments and explosive conflicts sweeping the stars. "These key chapters of the overarching IMPERIAL narrative will each be co-written by Hickman with the first two hitting stands in August: IMPERIAL WAR: BLACK PANTHER #1 by award-winning writer Victor LaValle (Wolverine: Sabretooth War) and acclaimed artist CAFU (Venom) and IMPERIAL WAR: PLANET SHE-HULK #1 by rising superstar Stephanie Phillips (Phoenix) and extraordinary artist Emilio Laiso (Godzilla Vs. X-Men)."

"Working with Jonathan Hickman on an interstellar epic—who wouldn't be thrilled by that idea? I'm excited to start working on the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda because there's not enough stories about Black folks in outer space. There could always be more. By the time I'm done, T'Challa and Shuri will have constellations named after them, in some distant galaxy," LaValle said.

"She-Hulk's voice just came naturally to me from the first line—she's so sharp, funny, and confident," Phillips shared. "It's been incredible getting to bring her story to life as part of IMPERIAL and see what this talented lineup of creators is building together."

