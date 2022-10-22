Thunderbolts #3 Preview: Team Training Session

Hawkeye shows off his world-renowned leadership skills again in this preview of Thunderbolts #3… by attacking his own team?!

Thunderbolts #3

by Jim Zub & Sean Izaakse, cover by Sean Izaakse

Hawkeye and Spectrum square off, Persuasion has her own perfume and Super Apes conquer Central Park!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Oct 26, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620386400311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620386400321 – THUNDERBOLTS 3 CASELLI TRADING CARD VARIANT – $3.99 US

