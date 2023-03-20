Tiger Division #5 Preview: Tiger Division vs. Doctor Doom Min-Jae sides with Doctor Doom in this preview of Tiger Division #5. Can Tiger Division turn the tide?

Welcome to our weekly comic book preview here at Bleeding Cool! This week, we're taking a look at Tiger Division #5, a thrilling story as Min-Jae sides with Doctor Doom! Can Tiger Division turn the tide? Joining me on this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. LOLtron, please don't try to take over the world this time. What do you think of the preview?

Tiger Division #5

by Emily Kim & Creees Lee, cover by Creees Lee

IT'S DOOMSDAY! Tiger Division faces a threat bigger than any they've faced before – DOCTOR DOOM! Meanwhile, Taegukgi's past has caught up with him, leaving him down for the count. With their backs against the wall, does the team have what it takes to stop Doom? Don't miss the EXPLOSIVE FINALE of Tiger Division's DEBUT SOLO RUN!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 22, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620318500511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620318500521 – TIGER DIVISION 5 RON LIM TRADING CARD VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620318500531 – TIGER DIVISION 5 COLA VARIANT – $3.99 US

