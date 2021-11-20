Tim Pilcher, New Comics Head Of Showmasters' London Film & Comic Con

In my second of there comic book conventions in three weeks (Thought Bubble last week, San Diego Comic-Con next) I went to the London Film And Comic Con this weekend, run by Showmasters. The comic book side of the show is run by friend of Bleeding Cool Tony Lee – or at least it will be for the next two days. Because next year, stepping up will be one Tim Pilcher.

Back in the day, Tim Pilcher used to be a DC Comics editor when Vertigo had a UK office under Art Young. He has worked for Humanoids, is co-publisher of Soaring Penguin Press, author of the comics industry gossip book Comic Book Babylon, and co-author with Dave Gibbons of the Eisner-nominated How Comics Work. But what he hasn't done yet is tun a comic book convention.

Expect Tim to access his rather extensive contact list after many a decade in and around comic books, to invite all manner of American and European comic book creators to London Film And Comic Con in July next year. Not having it at the same week as San Diego Comic-Con may also help that as well. As for Tony Lee? Well, he's just about to release his with crime novel written since the pandemic has begun which has made him rather busy indeed,

The London Film and Comic Con is held twice a year in London that focuses on films, cult television, gaming, anime, cosplay, and comics, organised by Showmasters Ltd and currently held at Olympia London near Hammersmith and Earl's Court. It began in 2004 from the same company that organises the Autographica and Collectormania events. The convention holds a large dealers hall selling movie, comic, and science fiction related memorabilia, and original film props, along with guest talks, professional photoshoots, autograph sessions, cosplay events, and displays.