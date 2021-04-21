Tim Sheridan and Clayton Henry's New Shazam! Comic From DC in July

Shazam! – formerly known as Captain Marvel – is returning to his own series, and spinning out of Teen Titans Academy – where Billy Batson is a student – in July from DC Comics, courtesy of Tim Sheridan and Clayton Henry.

"SHAZAM!" With a single magic word, the powers of six ancient gods—the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles and the speed of Mercury—are placed in the hands of teenage Billy Batson, transforming him into The World's Mightiest Mortal! A new Shazam! four-issue mini-series from Tim Sheridan and Clayton Henry, spinning out of the pages of Teen Titans Academy, arrives July 20!

Billy Batson came to Titans Academy looking for answers, but so far has kept his Shazam! identity a secret from his new classmates. Why was the rest of his adopted family cut off from the power of Shazam!? Why are his own powers becoming increasingly unreliable? What has happened to the Rock of Eternity, where is the Wizard, and who can help Billy get his powers back to normal before these mysterious events turn into a full-blown crisis? The answers send Billy on an outrageous adventure that'll not only change him…but have an immense impact on the school and other students on Titans Island!

Shazam! #1 (of 4) by Tim Sheridan, Clayton Henry and Marcelo Maiolo arrives on July 20 with covers by Henry and Maiolo (main), Gary Frank and Brad Anderson (card stock variant) and Steve Lieber (1:25 card stock variant). Shazam! will retail for $3.99 US for 32 pages ($4.99 for card stock variants)

Steve Lieber's variant cover is taken from the work of Gustave Doré, known for his illustrations of Milton's Paradise Lost, and who has also been all over Dave Sim's Cerebus In Hell series of one-shots. Who knew that Gustave Doré would become the new Peach Momoko all of a sudden?