Time for More Daddy Issues in Thor #15 – Revelations [Preview]

Judging by the number of heroes who have them, there's nothing more important to being a superhero than having some major daddy issues. And who has bigger daddy issues than the Son of Odin himself, Thor? In Thor #15, as new artist Alessandro Vitti joins global entertainment superstar and fashion icon Donny Cates, Thor will look to sort out his daddy issues once and for all. Check out a preview below.

THOR #15

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Donny Cates (A) Michele Bandini (CA) Olivier Coipel

The wounds of Donald Blake have not yet healed, and new Hel is afoot! With all inhabitants back in Asgard, and Odin's presence returned after being away so long, an air of tension now sits upon the throne! Father and son. All-Father and All-Father. Odin and Thor. Is this relationship forever doomed, and what does it mean for the Ten Realms? Join the new Thor artist, Alessandro Vitti for the start of a new arc!

32 PGS./Rated T+

In Shops: 7/14/2021

SRP: $3.99