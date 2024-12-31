Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Marvel In 2025, stryfe

Time Of Strife… Or Time Of Stryfe… From Marvel in 2025 (XSpoilers)

In the Timeslide teasers for Marvel in 2025, they teased "A Time Of Strife". Or should that be Time Of Stryfe? Marvel spoilers to come....

In the Timeslide teasers for Marvel in 2025, they teased "A Time Of Strife". At the time, I wondered just how they meant to spell that one. Well, it looks like this week, it will be with a Y. As Stryfe is back. But in which comic? Because the obvious one is Cable: Love & Chrome #1.

CABLE LOVE AND CHROME #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240823

(W) David Pepose (A) Mike Henderson (CA) Ian Churchill

MARVEL'S MOST EXTREME MUTANT RETURNS! He's been a soldier. An X-Man. A protector of the timestream. But even from his earliest days, the mutant known as Cable has been living on borrowed time, waging a lonely war against the ravages of the Techno-Organic Virus. Yet when a high-stakes mission in the future goes catastrophically awry, Cable is left stranded in the dystopian city of Salvation Bay – and will find himself caught in the midst of a civil war that will change his life forever. Get ready for big action, bigger threats and the biggest guns in the Marvel Universe, in this epic new series from Ringo Award-winning writer David Pepose (PUNISHER, SAVAGE AVENGERS) and superstar artist Mike Henderson (DAREDEVIL, DEADPOOL VS. OLD MAN LOGAN)! Rated T+In Shops: Jan 01, 2025 SRP: $4.99

But maybe not… Stryfe is a clone of Cable from Cable's alternate future timeline and was created by Rob Liefeld and Louise Simonson for New Mutants #86 in 1990, with a full appearance in #87. Stryfe is the main antagonist in the 1990s crossover X-Cutioner's Song, the 2009 X-Force/Cable crossover Messiah War, and the 2014 Cable & X-Force/Uncanny X-Force crossover Vendetta. The main villain of the 2018–2019 run of X-Force, he also popped up messing with mutant babies in the Krakoan Age of X-Men comics more recently.

So, way off in the future, Mother Askani cloned Cable as a baby as a backup plan for Nathan Summers' destiny. Apocalypse attacked the Askani and stole Stryfe, intending to use him as a host body. Stryfe grows into a murderous, bored and lonely child and can't even act as a host for Apocalypse because of his clone nature. He grows up to be an embittered madman, wanting vengeance on Cyclops and Jean for having been born and on Apocalypse for having been there. He raises an army and becomes an opponent of both Cable and his allies, and rapes Aliya Dayspring, Cable's wife, before killing her. Travelling back in time, he formed the Mutant Liberation Front and recruited more to his cause, got involved with the Messiah Complex, and more.

Stryfe's access to the mutant abilities of Cable, such as telekinesis and telepathy, is greater as he was never infected with Apocalypse's techno-organic virus and does not have to use his powers constantly to keep the virus from consuming his body, which was a huge drain on Cable's capabilities. He also has a lot of battle armour that is highly impervious to damage. He has used various advanced weaponry and technology from the 39th century of his alternate future. But maybe he's not wearing the big helmet quite as much. Because at the end of the new Deadpool And Wolverine #1 comic out this week?

The X-Ecutioner is back, for the time of Stryfe is upon us once more…

DEADPOOL WOLVERINE #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240934

(W) Ben Percy (A/CA) Joshua Cassara

WADE AND LOGAN – TOGETHER AGAIN! The most unlikely team-up turned most demanded one, DEADPOOL and WOLVERINE are BACK! Together again and ready to blow your minds in this ongoing series that hits like a never-ending action movie – with the fate of the world in the balance! When a fan-favorite VILLAIN is unearthed, you'll get to see a new side of our heroes and their adversary, as an ages-long plan comes to fruition. And the only thing that stands between the Earth and annihilation is the Best There Is and the Merc With The Mouth. Brought to you by another legendary pairing – writer Benjamin Percy (WOLVERINE, HELLVERINE) and artist Joshua Cassara (X-FORCE, X-MEN) – these comic superstars put your favorite super heroes through their paces in a series chock-full of surprises, twist reveals and a villainous plot that'll turn long-term and newly arriving X-readers' heads. This is one for the pull list! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY. Rated T+ In Shops: Jan 01, 2025 SRP: $4.99

