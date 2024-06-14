Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: catwoman, Tini Howard

Tini Howard's Catwoman Finale With Issue #68

The new DC Comics' September 2024 solicits and solicitations lists Catwoman #68 as "The Can’t-Miss Finale To Tini Howard’s Run".

The new DC Comics' September 2024 solicits and solicitations lists Catwoman #68 as "The Can't-Miss Finale To Tini Howard's Run". Tini Howard has written Catwoman since #39 in March 2022. Will DC Comics bring a new writer in, cancel the series or do both with a relaunch?

Catwoman will also be having a big month, reuniting with Bruce Wayne in Batman #152, as "Batman and Catwoman must find the key to Amanda Waller's plans in an extremely remote—and shockingly dangerous—location! Living (dying?) up to their name, some of the Suicide Squad won't be coming back from their mission, but will Batman and Catwoman stay free to fight another day?!"

CATWOMAN #68 CVR A DAVID NAKAYAMA

(W) Tini Howard (A) Carmine Di Giandomenico (CA) David Nakayama

THE CAN'T-MISS FINALE TO TINI HOWARD'S RUN, DRAWN BY ALL-STAR CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO! As the forces of the WHITE GLOVE prepare to put Gotham City in a stranglehold, Selina finds herself in need of emergency medical treatment from the steady hands of none other than HUSH. Will the Feline Fatale survive her procedure and live to protect her beloved precious city…or will she be reduced to fish food at the bottom of the Gotham City bay? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 9/18/2024

BATMAN #152

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by MIKE HAWTHORNE and ADRIANO DI BENEDETTO

Backup by Kelly Thompson and Mattia De Iulis

Cover by Salvador Larroca

Variant covers by Guillem March and Dave Johnson

1:25 cover by Belén Ortega

1:50 variant cover by Joëlle Jones

Artist Spotlight variant cover by Nicola Scott

Hispanic Heritage Month variant cover by José Luis García-López & Joe Prado $4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/4/24

ABSOLUTE POWER TIE-IN!

In a thrilling Absolute Power tie-in, Batman and Catwoman must find the key to Amanda Waller's plans in an extremely remote—and shockingly dangerous—location! Living (dying?) up to their name, some of the Suicide Squad won't be coming back from their mission, but will Batman and Catwoman stay free to fight another day?! Plus, a Birds of Prey backup finds the Birds facing Waller's minions in an unexpected adventure!

