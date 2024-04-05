Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: elseworlds, Tirso Cons

Tirso Cons Signs Exclusive With DC Comics Ahead of Allwinter Elseworld

Tirso Cons, Spanish comic book artist will be doing all his work for DC Comics, beginning with Dark Knight Of Steel: Allwinter.

Tirso Cons, Spanish comic book artist on The Chronicles of Legion, Whispers in the Walls, 7 Cannibals, Marshals and Les Traqueurs for publishers such as Les Humanoides Associes, Glenat and Delcourt has, in recent years, been a cover artist on Catwoman, Batman, Titans and the like. But now he will be doing all his work for DC Comics, beginning with the upcoming Elseworlds series with writer Jay Kristoff, Dark Knight Of Steel: Allwinter to be published in July. He posted to social media,

I can finally announce that my relationship with @dcofficial is going to be exclusive for a few years.

It has been an intense year in which many, many more things have been done than we can see now, and many projects that are yet to come.

Fortunately for both parties, the professional relationship could not go better so we celebrated it this way

I am very excited by all the plans on the table (a little overwhelmed too, but that between us! shhh! ) and above all very very grateful to the entire editorial team who has shown me support and trust above my own.

Anyway, the thing is… they are as crazy as me! How could I let it go!!

Former Batman editor, now at Skybound, Ben Abernathy replied "Congratulations my friend!" and Tirso added "Thank you sir! It was a great great year working with you! And I am sure you're going to rock everywhere you involved!" Just without Tirso…

Dark Knight Of Steel: Allwinter is a six-issue series that "expands Dark Knights of Steel, Tom Taylor's popular medieval-fantasy take on the super heroes of the DC Universe reminiscent of exciting sword-and-sorcery-style adventures, into fresh territory. In Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter, the snow falls thick, blood runs black, and color itself is only a distant memory. The legendary assassin Deathstroke stalks a frozen wasteland, killing for coin across a nation of ever-warring jarls. But when our murderer for hire finds himself cast in the role of reluctant guardian, will he fight to end the icy curse destroying his land or be consumed by the sins of his own dark past?"

"Dark Knights of Steel was one of my favorite reads; it combines a super-attractive universe with an unbeatable team dynamic," said Tirso. "Working as a team with Jay, in this universe, has been one of my best professional experiences so far. As a creator, it's always both fun and challenging to play outside mainstream canon. The freedom that DC has given me and my teammates has made this trip really special."

Tom Taylor and Riccardo Federici will be creating the backup stories for Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter.

"These chapters spotlight a child, seeking sanctuary, who is adopted by a kindly couple who raise him as their own. But this isn't the origin you know… Here, the Kents were soldiers, and the baby they found was the heir to a mysterious undersea kingdom. This Atlantean child's birth and life are destined to forever change the world of Dark Knights of Steel, and the newly formed League of Nations may not survive what lurks in the deep…"

Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter #1 will be published on Wednesday, the 17th of July.

